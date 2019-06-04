She says that's the first time she's ever seen alligators enjoying a day at the beach.
"Was definitely unexpected, "Groeger tells Fox 35. "We know they're in the marsh and intercoastal, but didn't expect see them on beach."
Groeger says the alligators didn't seem to care that people were around and were never aggressive.
It's unclear how the alligators made it to the beach. Although they are primarity freshwater creatures, according to the National Ocean Service, "they can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days."
Check out more ALLIGATOR sightings:
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 07:06AM EDT
Officials in Tennessee have issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 11-month-old girl.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 11-month-old Rose Graham is with her biological father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.
Roscoe Graham is reportedly suicidal and in possession of a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:43PM EDT
Federal officials say a $60 million grant should help raise a highway that goes across the Everglades so it won't block water flow into Florida Bay.
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday that it was sending the grant to Florida to raise the unbridged part of the Tamiami Trail.
Federal officials have been pushing for money to finish raising the roadway as part of Everglades restoration.
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 05:55AM EDT
In just a day, remarks made about high school student Katelyn Simmons in a text written by a Subway manager had taken social media by storm.
It was shared 18,000 times and got over 8000 likes and 900 comments.
"Most of the people who took it and ran with it first are members of this community who know our family and what this community stands for," said Katelyn's mother Timika Simmons.