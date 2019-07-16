< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Video of soldier's homecoming at Orlando airport goes viral

Posted Jul 16 2019 03:29PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 04:05PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418470385" data-article-version="1.0">Video of soldier's homecoming at Orlando airport goes viral</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418470385" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Video of soldier's homecoming at Orlando airport goes viral&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/video-of-soldier-s-homecoming-at-orlando-airport-goes-viral" data-title="Video of soldier's homecoming at Orlando airport goes viral" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/video-of-soldier-s-homecoming-at-orlando-airport-goes-viral" addthis:title="Video of soldier's homecoming at Orlando airport goes viral"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418470385.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418470385");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418470385_418470980_127288"></div> <script>$(function(){var fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418470385"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:32PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-418470385" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418470385-418471817"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: @DisneyPasshole/ Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTO: @DisneyPasshole/ Twitter</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418470385-418471817" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/DISNEY%20PASHOLE%20TWITTER_orlando%20airport%20homecoming_071619_1563305597858.png_7526516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: @DisneyPasshole/ Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PHOTO: @DisneyPasshole/ Twitter</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418470385" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Video of a soldier arriving into the Orlando International Airport is going viral.

The soldier's daughter is shown holding a sign that reads "here to pick up my hero. Best dad ever!"

Upon seeing her dad, the daughter runs to him and they share a big hug.

Fox 35 is working to reach out to the family in the video. Check back for updates. More Fast Five Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Gators_congregate_in_Louisiana_0_7526375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Gators_congregate_in_Louisiana_0_7526375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Gators_congregate_in_Louisiana_0_7526375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Gators_congregate_in_Louisiana_0_7526375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Gators_congregate_in_Louisiana_0_7526375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A swampy area in Louisiana is attracting dozens of alligators and even onlookers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 03:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 04:30PM EDT

A swampy area in Louisiana is attracting dozens of alligators and even more onlookers. 

Video shot earlier this month shows dozens of gators swimming close to a fence by the Davis Pond Diversion, a manmade canal, in St. Charles Parish where the alligators were catching fish. 

"Any time you have water movement like that, what's going to happen is all different types of fish, from the tiny, tiny little bait fish to larger fish are going to move to that moving water to feed," said Jeb Linscombe, who manages the Fur and Alligator Program in the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. "So, it's going to attract alligators there to feed on those fish." <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/this-looked-like-a-speck-of-wood-man-discovers-tick-embedded-in-his-eye" title="‘This looked like a speck of wood:' Man discovers tick embedded in his eye" data-articleId="418475974" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Man_finds_tick_in_his_eye_0_7526402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Man_finds_tick_in_his_eye_0_7526402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Man_finds_tick_in_his_eye_0_7526402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 'This looked like a speck of wood:' Man discovers tick embedded in his eye

By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:47PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 03:53PM EDT

A Kentucky man who couldn't remove an irritant from his eye learned he had a tick embedded in it.

Chris Prater, who works for a local electric company, was removing a tree from power lines with a crew when something got in his eye.

He tried flushing it out and eventually went to an optometrist, who discovered the tiny tick latched onto his eye. The doctor numbed Prater's eye and then used tweezers to pry the tick off. it.</p><p>Chris Prater, who works for a local electric company, was removing a tree from power lines with a crew when something got in his eye.</p><p>He tried flushing it out and eventually went to an optometrist, who discovered the tiny tick latched onto his eye. Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig

Posted Jul 16 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:29AM EDT

A Colombian man who looked nervous coming out of his flight in Barcelona, Spain caught the attention of security officials not for his actions, but for his very unusual looking wig.

In particular, officials noticed the height of his wig.

When officers approached the 65-year-old man, who had just arrived on a flight from Bogota, they asked him to remove his wig. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colombian man who looked nervous coming out of his flight in Barcelona, Spain caught the attention of security officials not for his actions, but for his very unusual looking wig.</p><p>In particular, officials noticed the height of his wig.</p><p>When officers approached the 65-year-old man, who had just arrived on a flight from Bogota, they asked him to remove his wig.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-kills-teen-posts-photos-of-corpse-online-cops-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bianca Devins is pictured in an undated photo provided by family, alongside the Instagram app displayed on the screen of a cell phone. (Photo credit: Provided by Williams-Devins Family and Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="BIANCA DEVINS IG 16x9 Getty_1563304010658.jpg-400801-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man kills teen, posts photos of corpse online, cops say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-allegedly-kills-17-year-old-girl-and-posts-grisly-photos-of-her-body-online-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bianca Devins is pictured in an undated photo provided by family, alongside the Instagram app displayed on the screen of a cell phone. (Photo credit: Provided by Williams-Devins Family and Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="BIANCA DEVINS IG 16x9 Getty_1563304010658.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly kills 17-year-old girl and posts grisly photos of her body online, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gators-congregate-in-swampy-area-of-louisiana"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/this-looked-like-a-speck-of-wood-man-discovers-tick-embedded-in-his-eye"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tick is shown on human skin in a file photo." title="tick_placeholderthumb_071619-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This looked like a speck of wood:' Man discovers tick embedded in his eye</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-kills-teen-posts-photos-of-corpse-online-cops-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bianca&#x20;Devins&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;family&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;the&#x20;Instagram&#x20;app&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;phone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;by&#x20;Williams-Devins&#x20;Family&#x20;and&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man kills teen, posts photos of corpse online, cops say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-allegedly-kills-17-year-old-girl-and-posts-grisly-photos-of-her-body-online-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bianca&#x20;Devins&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;family&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;the&#x20;Instagram&#x20;app&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;phone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;by&#x20;Williams-Devins&#x20;Family&#x20;and&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly kills 17-year-old girl and posts grisly photos of her body online, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-in-northern-florida-search-for-missing-and-endangered-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/SANTA%20ROSA%20COUNTY%20SO_Kyla%20Jade%20Shannon_071619_1563306853110.png_7526541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/SANTA%20ROSA%20COUNTY%20SO_Kyla%20Jade%20Shannon_071619_1563306853110.png_7526541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/SANTA%20ROSA%20COUNTY%20SO_Kyla%20Jade%20Shannon_071619_1563306853110.png_7526541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/SANTA%20ROSA%20COUNTY%20SO_Kyla%20Jade%20Shannon_071619_1563306853110.png_7526541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/SANTA%20ROSA%20COUNTY%20SO_Kyla%20Jade%20Shannon_071619_1563306853110.png_7526541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies in northern Florida search for missing and endangered teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gators-congregate-in-swampy-area-of-louisiana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/preview-orlando-city-look-for-third-consecutive-result-thursday-in-portland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preview: Orlando City look for third-consecutive result Thursday in Portland</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 