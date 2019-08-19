< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424494582" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Thrifty bride keeps wearing $365 wedding dress to get her 'money's worth' addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/thrifty-bride-keeps-wearing-365-wedding-dress-to-get-her-money-s-worth-" addthis:title="Thrifty bride keeps wearing $365 wedding dress to get her 'money's worth'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424494582.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424494582");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424494582-424494552"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424494582-424494552" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/4ee545e4-Dawn-winfield-hunt-caters-news_1566213674893_7601378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424494582" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - One thrifty newlywed in the U.K. keeps reliving the magic of her big day by wearing her bridal gown time and time again — to the grocery store, on a paddleboarding trip, and even while doing chores around the house.</p> <p>Though Dawn Winfield-Hunt tied the knot with husband Steve earlier in August, she hasn’t quite been ready to put the special dress behind her.</p> <p>“Usually you only get to wear your dress once and then you put it in a box and forget about it,” the 57-year-old woman said of the gown, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/lifestyle/weddings">according to The Sun</a>. “But I liked mine and decided to wear it the following day for a BBQ with friends and everyone loved it.”</p> <p>“I plan on wearing it every now and then until my first anniversary next year,” she continued. “It will be covered in seaweed, wine stains and probably won’t even be white anymore but I don’t care.”</p> <p>Winfield-Hunt, who lives on the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England, admitted that while her pals think the fashion statement is hilarious, the post-nuptials look is often confusing for strangers.</p> <p>“The dress puts a smile on people's faces, many of which think it is my wedding day and congratulate me as they are passing by in the street,” the bride said.</p> <p>“When I arrived at the checkout in the supermarket, the lady said she had received a message through her earpiece saying ‘bride in aisle 12’ which is pretty funny,” she said.</p> <p>Winfield-Hunt scooped up the dress for $365 at a thrift shop, and feels that the gown — which still had the $2,186 price tag on it, and appeared never to have been worn -- was a bargain. She then completed the alterations on the dress herself, and she's been sporting it around ever since</p> <p>“I have definitely got my money’s worth by wearing it on the weekends," she said.</p> <p>One person in the woman’s life, however, thinks the stunt is crazy.</p> <p>“My son Sam, 31, thinks I am mental,” she said, laughing.</p> <p>But with a “bucket list of adventures” — including a kayaking trip — to complete in her wedding dress, Winfield-Hunt’s new hubby thinks it’s a riot.</p> <p>“Steve is always camera-ready and finds it hilarious too, we are always having fun,” she said. “I love that the dress makes other people happy too.”</p> <p>In matters of opinion, the low-key bride might have the right idea. More Fast Five Stories

Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits
Posted Aug 18 2019 09:49PM EDT
A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures — including taking him to hospitals more than 320 times — has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child, according to a report.
Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty this past Thursday in Dallas County court, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland
Posted Aug 18 2019 09:42PM EDT
It turns out, there's no expiration date on magic.
A woman who won a free ticket to Disneyland over 30 years ago finally attempted to use it at the famous theme park in California. Much to her surprise, and pleasure, the park honored the free ticket.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned
Posted Aug 18 2019 08:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 08:35PM EDT
Amazon has announced its facial recognition program used by one Washington state police agency can now detect emotion, generating concerns from privacy advocates.
KING-TV reported Thursday that Amazon announced its Rekognition tool has been enhanced to detect basic emotions, including fear.
Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on police use of the product without regulation until the implications are discussed. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October. (File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures — including taking him to hospitals more than 320 times — has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child, according to a report.</p><p>Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty this past Thursday in Dallas County court, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/woman-uses-34-year-old-free-pass-to-enter-disneyland" title="Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland" data-articleId="424465859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It turns out, there's no expiration date on magic.</p><p>A woman who won a free ticket to Disneyland over 30 years ago finally attempted to use it at the famous theme park in California. Much to her surprise, and pleasure, the park honored the free ticket.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/amazon-facial-recognition-program-for-cops-detects-emotion-privacy-advocates-concerned" title="Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned" data-articleId="424460243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Amazon.com Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amazon has announced its facial recognition program used by one Washington state police agency can now detect emotion, generating concerns from privacy advocates.</p><p>KING-TV reported Thursday that Amazon announced its Rekognition tool has been enhanced to detect basic emotions, including fear.</p><p>Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on police use of the product without regulation until the implications are discussed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section Featured Videos

Volusia County schools tweaking grading formula

Police: Florida mom aims at tanker, tries to kill self, sons

Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral

Jury selection begins in Clearwater parking lot shooting trial href="/news/local-news/police-florida-mom-aims-at-tanker-tries-to-kill-self-sons-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/melissa%20gail%20mack%20_1566230228379.png_7602033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="melissa gail mack _1566230228379.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Florida mom aims at tanker, tries to kill self, sons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/adorable-video-of-a-young-jedi-bravely-facing-the-dark-side-at-disney-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/DISNEY%20BOUND%20FAMILY%20INSTAGRAM_rey%20at%20disney_081919_1566223667667.png_7601736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: @disney.bound.family/ Instagram" title="DISNEY BOUND FAMILY INSTAGRAM_rey at disney_081919_1566223667667.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-selection-begins-in-clearwater-parking-lot-shooting-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/still-2019-08-19-10h34m49s258_1566225383862_7601902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michael Drejka walks into court Monday." title="still-2019-08-19-10h34m49s258_1566225383862-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jury selection begins in Clearwater parking lot shooting trial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Most Recent

Volusia County schools tweaking grading formula

Police: Florida mom aims at tanker, tries to kill self, sons

Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border

School bus with 23 children on board involved in crash, three injured

Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Volusia County schools tweaking grading formula</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-florida-mom-aims-at-tanker-tries-to-kill-self-sons-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/melissa%20gail%20mack%20_1566230228379.png_7602033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/melissa%20gail%20mack%20_1566230228379.png_7602033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/melissa%20gail%20mack%20_1566230228379.png_7602033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/melissa%20gail%20mack%20_1566230228379.png_7602033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/melissa%20gail%20mack%20_1566230228379.png_7602033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Florida mom aims at tanker, tries to kill self, sons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/mexico-is-busing-asylum-seeking-migrants-to-southern-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;McNew&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/school-bus-with-23-children-on-board-involved-in-crash-three-injured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School bus with 23 children on board involved in crash, three injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/adorable-video-of-a-young-jedi-bravely-facing-the-dark-side-at-disney-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/DISNEY%20BOUND%20FAMILY%20INSTAGRAM_rey%20at%20disney_081919_1566223667667.png_7601736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/DISNEY%20BOUND%20FAMILY%20INSTAGRAM_rey%20at%20disney_081919_1566223667667.png_7601736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/DISNEY%20BOUND%20FAMILY%20INSTAGRAM_rey%20at%20disney_081919_1566223667667.png_7601736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/DISNEY%20BOUND%20FAMILY%20INSTAGRAM_rey%20at%20disney_081919_1566223667667.png_7601736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/DISNEY%20BOUND%20FAMILY%20INSTAGRAM_rey%20at%20disney_081919_1566223667667.png_7601736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x40;disney&#x2e;bound&#x2e;family&#x2f;&#x20;Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 