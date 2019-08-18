< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424466195" data-article-version="1.0">Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-424466195" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" data-title="Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" addthis:title="Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" addthis:title="Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424466195.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424466195");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424466195-424466145"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October. (File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October. (File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424466195-424466145" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October. (File)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-424466195" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures — including taking him to hospitals more than 320 times — has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child, according to a report.</p>
<p>Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty this past Thursday in Dallas County court, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-illnesses-son" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p>
<p>Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October.</p>
<p>Child Protective Services removed the boy from her care in 2017 after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital that medical staff determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.</p>
<p>In its petition for removal, the newspaper reported, CPS said the boy had been to hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston at least 323 times in all, and he had 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.</p>
<p>The boy's father, Ryan Crawford, told the newspaper Friday: "I am happy that she decided to do the right thing. Eventually the lies had to stop.”</p> <p>Crawford was made the sole managing conservator of the now 10-year-old.</p> <p>“Medical abuse is underreported every day,” the father added. “Now it’s time to move forward, and make sure no child has to suffer the abuse my son endured.”</p> <p>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-illnesses-son" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/woman-uses-34-year-old-free-pass-to-enter-disneyland" title="Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland" data-articleId="424465859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It turns out, there's no expiration date on magic.</p><p>A woman who won a free ticket to Disneyland over 30 years ago finally attempted to use it at the famous theme park in California. Much to her surprise, and pleasure, the park honored the free ticket.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/amazon-facial-recognition-program-for-cops-detects-emotion-privacy-advocates-concerned" title="Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned" data-articleId="424460243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Amazon.com Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amazon has announced its facial recognition program used by one Washington state police agency can now detect emotion, generating concerns from privacy advocates.</p><p>KING-TV reported Thursday that Amazon announced its Rekognition tool has been enhanced to detect basic emotions, including fear.</p><p>Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on police use of the product without regulation until the implications are discussed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/funeral-for-lost-ice-iceland-bids-farewell-to-okjokull-glacier" title="Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier" data-articleId="424457750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was a funeral for ice. With poetry, moments of silence and political speeches about the urgent need to fight climate change, Icelandic officials, activists and others bade goodbye to what once was a glacier." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a funeral for ice.</p><p>With poetry, moments of silence and political speeches about the urgent need to fight climate change, Icelandic officials, activists and others bade goodbye to what once was a glacier.</p><p>Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurðsson pronounced the Okjokull glacier extinct about a decade ago. But on Sunday he brought a death certificate to the made-for-media memorial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/funeral-for-lost-ice-iceland-bids-farewell-to-okjokull-glacier"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_20190818234350-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/forecasters-monitor-disorganized-disturbance-as-it-moves-into-the-northern-atlantic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/NHC_disorganized%20disturbance_081819_1566131457605.png_7600560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NHC_disorganized disturbance_081819_1566131457605.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Forecasters monitor disorganized disturbance as it moves into the northern Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-for-missing-boaters-out-of-port-canaveral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="missing_boaters_1566094434573.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family members remain confident missing boaters will come home safe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baxter and howard shields_1566083608403.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee police officers Matt Baxter, Sgt. <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-will-end-cross-country-suicide-awareness-walk-at-disney-this-week" >
<h3>Man will end cross-country suicide awareness walk at Disney this week</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/synagogue-in-maitland-hacked-by-ransomware" >
<h3>Synagogue in Maitland hacked by ransomware</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" >
<h3>Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/woman-uses-34-year-old-free-pass-to-enter-disneyland" >
<h3>Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/mickey-s-not-so-scary-halloween-party-pass-lets-guests-enjoy-the-festivities-all-season-long" >
<h3>Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Pass lets guests enjoy the festivities all season long</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/jmmy%20novak_1566180908783.jpg_7601328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/jmmy%20novak_1566180908783.jpg_7601328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/jmmy%20novak_1566180908783.jpg_7601328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/jmmy%20novak_1566180908783.jpg_7601328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man will end cross-country suicide awareness walk at Disney this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/synagogue-in-maitland-hacked-by-ransomware" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/synagogue%20hacked_1566179768874.jpg_7601325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/synagogue%20hacked_1566179768874.jpg_7601325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/synagogue%20hacked_1566179768874.jpg_7601325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/synagogue%20hacked_1566179768874.jpg_7601325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/synagogue%20hacked_1566179768874.jpg_7601325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Synagogue in Maitland hacked by ransomware</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kaylene&#x20;Bowen-Wright&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;Thursday&#x20;in&#x20;Dallas&#x20;County&#x20;court&#x2e;&#x20;Sentencing&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;35-year-old&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;faces&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;20&#x20;years&#x20;in&#x20;prison&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;for&#x20;October&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/woman-uses-34-year-old-free-pass-to-enter-disneyland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/09/18/Disneyland_ride_wait_times_continue_to_g_0_3778101_ver1.0_640_360_1505788387089_4175778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/mickey-s-not-so-scary-halloween-party-pass-lets-guests-enjoy-the-festivities-all-season-long" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_MICKEYS%20NOT%20SO%20SCARY%20HALLOWEEN%20PARTY_1566176430217.jpg_7601183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_MICKEYS%20NOT%20SO%20SCARY%20HALLOWEEN%20PARTY_1566176430217.jpg_7601183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_MICKEYS%20NOT%20SO%20SCARY%20HALLOWEEN%20PARTY_1566176430217.jpg_7601183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_MICKEYS%20NOT%20SO%20SCARY%20HALLOWEEN%20PARTY_1566176430217.jpg_7601183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/DISNEY%20PARKS%20BLOG_MICKEYS%20NOT%20SO%20SCARY%20HALLOWEEN%20PARTY_1566176430217.jpg_7601183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Pass lets guests enjoy the festivities all season long</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 