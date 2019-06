- A quick-thinking deputy was able to get a sleeping couple out of the path of a rattlesnake.

A deputy in Tennessee was responding to a suspicious persons call when he found a couple sleeping next to a rattlesnake. The deputy noticed the snake immediately.

Maury County Sheriff Rowland said that as the deputy started "to approach, he sees that it is a rather large rattlesnake. And of course, he stays very calm and as he approaches the folks, the snake is kind of slithering away."

Right in the nick of time, the deputy was able to direct the couple to safety.

"They didn't follow it just exactly right, but fortunately it worked out," said Sheriff Rowland.

Rattlesnakes are common in the area of Tennessee.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.