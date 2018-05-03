Student accepted to 83 colleges, offered nearly $3 million in scholarships

- If you have ever applied for college or helped a family member, you know it's stressful to send in even one application.

A teen in New Orleans sent out dozens of applications and got accepted into more than 80 different colleges and universities.

Hard work is paying off for Darrin Francois, a high school senior.

Aside from being accepted to 83 different colleges, Francois has been offered close to $3 million in scholarship money.