Student accepted to 83 colleges, offered nearly $3 million in scholarships

Posted: May 03 2018 01:01AM EDT

Video Posted: May 03 2018 09:06AM EDT

Updated: May 03 2018 09:08AM EDT

NEW ORLEANS, La. (FOX 26) - If you have ever applied for college or helped a family member, you know it's stressful to send in even one application.

A teen in New Orleans sent out dozens of applications and got accepted into more than 80 different colleges and universities.

Hard work is paying off for Darrin Francois, a high school senior.

Aside from being accepted to 83 different colleges, Francois has been offered close to $3 million in scholarship money.

