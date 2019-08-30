< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-showers" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 84°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-news-app">FOX 35 News App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked">Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do">Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window">Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-forecast-to-become-major-hurricane-friday-as-it-spins-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/dorian-083019-5PM_1567202684693_7627722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Dangerous' Dorian strengthens into Category 3 hurricane as it spins toward Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-forecast-to-become-major-hurricane-friday-as-it-spins-toward-florida">'Dangerous' Dorian strengthens into Category 3 hurricane as it spins toward Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked">Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do">Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window">Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-forecast-to-become-major-hurricane-friday-as-it-spins-toward-florida">'Dangerous' Dorian strengthens into Category 3 hurricane as it spins toward Florida</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/back-to-school-advice-from-iowa-senior-citizens-goes-viral">‘Back to school' advice from Iowa senior citizens goes viral</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/new-hampshire-bartenders-potty-themed-license-plate-gets-canned">New Hampshire bartender's potty-themed license plate gets canned</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app">FOX 35 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hs-football">H.S. Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426361545" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426361545" data-article-version="1.0">Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426361545" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/snow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world" data-title="Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/snow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world" addthis:title="Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426361545.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426361545");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Lauren Bergner, the boy's mom, wrote on Facebook that her son suffered from a meltdown, and that Snow White swooped in to make him feel better after he began crying. (Lauren Bergner) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snow-white-1_1567177835257.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white4_1567177837878_7626893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snow-white4_1567177837878.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white5_1567177837970_7626894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snow-white5_1567177837970.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white3_1567177835272_7626892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snow-white3_1567177835272.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426361545-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Lauren Bergner, the boy's mom, wrote on Facebook that her son suffered from a meltdown, and that Snow White swooped in to make him feel better after he began crying. (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white-1_1567177835257.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Lauren <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bergner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bergner</span>, the boy's mom, wrote on Facebook that her son suffered from a meltdown, and that Snow White swooped in to make him feel better after he began crying. (Lauren <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bergner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bergner</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white4_1567177837878_7626893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Snow White was praised across social media, with many calling her actions "beautiful" and saying the sweet moment made them cry. (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white4_1567177837878.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Snow White was praised across social media, with many calling her actions <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>beautiful<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> and saying the sweet moment made them cry. (Lauren <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bergner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bergner</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white5_1567177837970_7626894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Bergner shared that Snow White danced and held the boy's hand after he became overwhelmed in line. (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white5_1567177837970.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bergner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bergner</span> shared that Snow White danced and held the boy's hand after he became overwhelmed in line. (Lauren <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bergner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bergner</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white3_1567177835272_7626892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="“She was amazing. She held his hand, danced with him, took him over to a bench and sat with him,” the proud mom wrote. “She went above and beyond!! She took so much time with him.” (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white3_1567177835272.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="“" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>She was amazing. She held his hand, danced with him, took him over to a bench and sat with him,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="”" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> the proud mom wrote. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="“" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>She went above and beyond!! She took so much time with him.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="”" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> (Lauren <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Bergner" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Bergner</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Lauren Bergner, the boy's mom, wrote on Facebook that her son suffered from a meltdown, and that Snow White swooped in to make him feel better after he began crying. (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white-1_1567177835257.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white4_1567177837878_7626893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Snow White was praised across social media, with many calling her actions "beautiful" and saying the sweet moment made them cry. (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white4_1567177837878.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white5_1567177837970_7626894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Bergner shared that Snow White danced and held the boy's hand after he became overwhelmed in line. (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white5_1567177837970.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white3_1567177835272_7626892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="“She was amazing. She held his hand, danced with him, took him over to a bench and sat with him,” the proud mom wrote. “She went above and beyond!! She took so much time with him.” (Lauren Bergner)" title="snow-white3_1567177835272.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/snow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world" data-title="Snow White shares heartwarming moment with boy" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/snow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world" addthis:title="Snow White shares heartwarming moment with boy" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/fast-five/snow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426361545" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A mother was left emotional during a trip to Disney World when one of the park’s characters went above and beyond for her son, Brody, who has autism and is non-verbal.</p> <p>Lauren Bergner, who shared the sweet moment on Facebook, wrote that she and Brody were waiting in line at Epcot to take pictures with Snow White when he began to have an “autism meltdown.”</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/snow-white-autism-child-disney-world" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>“He was crying and was overwhelmed and just having a hard time,” she wrote in the social media post Sunday.</p> <p>When it was Brody’s turn to take his picture, Bergner writes that the Disney princess “could tell Brody had special needs” and took him for a walk to get him away from the crowd. She also shared photos showing Snow White hugging and cuddling the child, and allowing him to rest his head on her lap to calm down.</p> <p>“She was amazing. She held his hand, danced with him, took him over to a bench and sat with him,” she wrote. “She went above and beyond!! She took so much time with him.”</p> <p>The picture Bergner shared on Facebook received nearly 300K reactions with people praising the woman for her “beautiful” reaction to Brody’s special needs.</p> <p>“God bless you Snow White...what a beautiful gift of love,” one person wrote.</p> <p>“What a beautiful girl for going out of her way to comfort a child,” another commented.</p> <p>“Made me cry. So touching,” another shared.</p> <p>Bergner, who also wrote that she sent a letter to Disney parks to inform them of how thankful she is of Snow White’s heartwarming actions, described the moment as “true magic.”</p> <p>“She was a pure angel!” she added. “She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched!”</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/snow-white-autism-child-disney-world" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story426361545 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story426361545 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-426361545",i="relatedHeadlines-426361545",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked" title="Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked" data-articleId="426408856" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Twitter_account_of_Twitter___s_CEO_Jack__0_7627630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Twitter_account_of_Twitter___s_CEO_Jack__0_7627630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Twitter_account_of_Twitter___s_CEO_Jack__0_7627630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Twitter_account_of_Twitter___s_CEO_Jack__0_7627630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Twitter_account_of_Twitter___s_CEO_Jack__0_7627630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked on Friday, the company confirmed after the profile posted offensive tweets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account was hacked on Friday, the company confirmed after the profile posted offensive tweets.</p><p>"We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened," Twitter Communications tweeted on Friday.</p><p>We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do" title="Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do" data-articleId="426403658" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The man allegedly went to the woman’s home when she was alone, convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he falsely claimed to have done on her home, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. Then he allegedl" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. </p><p>The man allegedly went to the woman’s home when she was alone, convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he falsely claimed to have done on her home, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. Then he allegedly took her from her home to the bank to withdraw money, police said. </p><p>The department’s post included photos of the male suspect in the car with the woman in the passenger’s seat who appears to be writing on a piece of paper. The man at first was wearing sunglasses in one photo, but could be seen without his glasses in another photo. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window" title="Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window" data-articleId="426405061" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Boy_battling_brain_cancer_receives_visit_0_7627362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Boy_battling_brain_cancer_receives_visit_0_7627362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Boy_battling_brain_cancer_receives_visit_0_7627362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Boy_battling_brain_cancer_receives_visit_0_7627362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Boy_battling_brain_cancer_receives_visit_0_7627362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Unable to leave his house, Quinn started receiving visitors on the front lawn whom he could talk to through his front window." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 3-year-old boy, who is battling brain cancer and has spent the summer stuck inside his house in isolation, has managed to stay connected to the outside world through his front window.</p><p>Quinn Waters has met famous athletes, watched a private concert by Dropkick Murphys and been entertained by jugglers, superheroes and Irish dancers — all on his front lawn.</p><p>“It’s been amazing, the outpouring,” his father, Jarlath Waters, said. “People come from all over the place.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc. Jack Dorsey arrives to attend the "Tech for Good" Summit at Hotel de Marigny on May 15, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)" title="1149362482_1567196816150-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Superheroes, including Batman and Spiderman, arrive outside of Quinn Waters’ window on Aug. 25, 2019. (Photo credit: The Mighty Quinn / Facebook)" title="QUINN 16x9_1567187650308.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-forecast-to-become-major-hurricane-friday-as-it-spins-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/dorian-083019-5PM_1567202684693_7627722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dorian-083019-5PM_1567202684693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Dangerous' Dorian strengthens into Category 3 hurricane as it spins toward Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/autopsy-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-died-of-alcohol-drug-intoxication" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;Skaggs&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x7c;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Chief&#x20;executive&#x20;officer&#x20;of&#x20;Twitter&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;and&#x20;Square&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;Jack&#x20;Dorsey&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Tech&#x20;for&#x20;Good&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Summit&#x20;at&#x20;Hotel&#x20;de&#x20;Marigny&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chesnot&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;tricking&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;Alzheimer&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;disease&#x20;and&#x20;dementia&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;him&#x20;for&#x20;work&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;t&#x20;do&#x2c;&#x20;driving&#x20;her&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;bank&#x20;to&#x20;withdraw&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Denham&#x20;Springs&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/dunlawton-bridge-to-close-when-winds-reach-39-mph" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dunlawton Bridge to close when winds reach 39 mph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Superheroes&#x2c;&#x20;including&#x20;Batman&#x20;and&#x20;Spiderman&#x2c;&#x20;arrive&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Quinn&#x20;Waters&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;&#x20;window&#x20;on&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Mighty&#x20;Quinn&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6854"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WOFL-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/fast_five', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426361545'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4599",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4599\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1077",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1077\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6854",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6854\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2704",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2704\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0663",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0663\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:5,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5624",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5624\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d5\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8286",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8286\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2497",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2497\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Ffast-five\x252Fsnow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564556143000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/news-app_CMS.png",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"14 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43975);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>