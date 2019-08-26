< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425634850" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425634850" data-article-version="1.0">Single woman hosts wedding-themed birthday to celebrate making it 'all this way without marrying'</h1> </header> Michele Plum came up with the unusual idea of effectively "marrying herself" after watching many friends settling down and seeing "babies everywhere." (Kennedy News) watching many friends settling down and seeing "babies everywhere." (Kennedy News) <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> Well done me!" the invitation begins, according to a screengrab of the Facebook page. "So, seeing as I have no intentions to do so for real (sorry Ben!), I want to have a wedding. That's the best bit about marriage anyway, right?" I have no intention of settling down," she added. It's very pale pink, has all these sequins on and my friend said I look like Ariel from The Little Mermaid when she gets married at the end," she said of her purchase. I've tried to teach my daughter that she doesn't need a partner if she doesn't want one," she said to Metro. "With hard work, enjoying life and having good friends and family, you don't need to be dependent on someone else."

Plum isn't completely ruling out the possibility of marriage in the future – especially after finding her perfect dress.

"I'll be wearing [the dress] again at every possible opportunity – I might get it out for Halloween and you never know, if I ever do get married, I might wear it for that," she said.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: @butlersheriff/ Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog owner made up story of slit throat, duct-taped mouth to get free vet care, investigators say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Ohio man who supposedly found an injured dog earlier this month with its throat slit and nose and mouth duct-taped was actually the pet's owner -- who made up a story to try getting the dog free veterinary care, investigators said.</p><p>The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the dog, named Dani, suffered a throat injury on a barbed-wire fence . 