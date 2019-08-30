< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story426347506" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426347506" data-article-version="1.0">Simone Biles' brother charged in New Year's Eve triple murder, police say</h1>
</header> Simone Biles' brother charged in New Year's Eve triple murder, police say addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/simone-biles-brother-charged-in-new-year-s-eve-triple-murder-police-say" addthis:title="Simone Biles' brother charged in New Year's Eve triple murder, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426347506.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var figure>
a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426347506-426347191">
div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
div class="responsive">
div class="position-align">
img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tevin Biles-Thomas&nbsp;(left), brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles&nbsp;(right), was charged in a triple homicide in Ohio. Tevin Biles-Thomas (left), brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles (right), was charged in a triple homicide in Ohio. (Liberty County, Ga., Sheriff's Office and Francois Nel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426347506-426347191" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/tevin-simone-biles_1567171661356_7626817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tevin Biles-Thomas&nbsp;(left), brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles&nbsp;(right), was charged in a triple homicide in Ohio. Tevin Biles-Thomas (left), brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles (right), was charged in a triple homicide in Ohio. div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
/div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:29AM EDT</span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p>
/div>
/div>
div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
div id="relatedHeadlines-426347506" style="display: none;">
/div>
p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was charged in connection with a New Year's Eve shooting in Ohio that left three people dead and two others wounded, police said Thursday.</p>
p>Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and one count of perjury, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said.</p>
p>"The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case," Cleveland police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement. "We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident."</p>
p>Investigators said a Cleveland apartment operating an Airbnb was hosting a New Year's Eve party when an "uninvited group" entered, according to <a href="https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/crime/man-arrested-for-new-years-eve-shooting-that-left-3-dead-2-injured-on-clevelands-west-side/95-dbdaaf19-bbee-45ec-bbe6-4761a8a3e246" target="_blank"><strong>WKYC-TV</strong></a>. An incident then occurred and gunshots were fired, leaving three people dead. Police believe Biles-Thomas is the shooter.</p>
p>"The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."</p>
p>Biles-Thomas was being held at a Georgia jail. section class="module mod-story-snippet">
header class="mod-header no_header_style">
h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3>
/header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauren Bergner, the boy&#39;s mom, wrote on Facebook that her son suffered from a meltdown, and that Snow White swooped in to make him feel better after he began crying.&nbsp;(Lauren Bergner)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother was left emotional during a trip to Disney World when one of the park’s characters went above and beyond for her son, Brody, who has autism and is non-verbal.</p><p>Lauren Bergner, who shared the sweet moment on Facebook, wrote that she and Brody were waiting in line at Epcot to take pictures with Snow White when he began to have an “autism meltdown.”</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/alabama-man-who-served-36-years-of-life-sentence-for-50-bakery-robbery-to-be-freed" title="Alabama man who served 36 years of life sentence for $50 bakery robbery to be freed" data-articleId="426368586" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_whose__50_bakery_robbery_triggered_l_0_7626577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_whose__50_bakery_robbery_triggered_l_0_7626577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_whose__50_bakery_robbery_triggered_l_0_7626577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_whose__50_bakery_robbery_triggered_l_0_7626577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_whose__50_bakery_robbery_triggered_l_0_7626577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Under Alabama’s old “three strikes law,” 58-year-old Alvin Kennard has been in prison since 1983 on a life sentence without parole." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alabama man who served 36 years of life sentence for $50 bakery robbery to be freed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for stealing $50.75 will have his time cut short after being resentenced to time served.</p><p>Alvin Kennard, 58, was ordered to be released from prison Wednesday after serving 36 years and is set to be processed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections, FOX 6 reported .</p><p>It was unclear when Kennard will be released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/first-all-female-pilot-crew-flies-noaa-recon-mission-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian" title="First all-female, three-pilot crew flies NOAA recon mission ahead of Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="426336533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/females%20noaa_1567164527187.png_7626741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/females%20noaa_1567164527187.png_7626741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/females%20noaa_1567164527187.png_7626741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/females%20noaa_1567164527187.png_7626741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/females%20noaa_1567164527187.png_7626741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: NOAA Aircraft Operations Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First all-female, three-pilot crew flies NOAA recon mission ahead of Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is operating 24-hours a day as Hurricane Dorian makes its way across the Atlantic and heads toward Florida.</p><p>Now one NOAA crew has made history.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-forecast-to-become-major-hurricane-friday-as-it-spins-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/11AM%20HURRICANE%20DORIAN%20TRACK_1567177548827.gif_7626889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11AM HURRICANE DORIAN TRACK_1567177548827.gif.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Dangerous' Dorian forecast to become major hurricane Friday as it spins toward Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/new-genetic-links-to-same-sex-sexuality-found-in-huge-studyopy-of"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/TZ2-GAY%20GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png_7626937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE ART - Crowds cheer during San Francisco's gay pride parade. " title="TZ2-GAY GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge studyopy of</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/alabama-man-who-served-36-years-of-life-sentence-for-50-bakery-robbery-to-be-freed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Alvin%20Kennard%20-%2016x9_1567173738400.jpg_7626791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alvin Kennard, 58, is pictured in an inmate photo. Kennard has spent the past 36 years in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. (Photo credit: Alabama Department of Corrections)" title="Alvin Kennard - 16x9_1567173738400.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alabama man who served 36 years of life sentence for $50 bakery robbery to be freed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian/ams-opening-camping-facilities-to-dorian-evacuees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/AMS_1567170211996_7626700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AMS_1567170211996-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AMS opening camping facilities to Dorian evacuees</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/snow-white-shares-heartwarming-moment-with-special-needs-child-at-disney-world" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauren&#x20;Bergner&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;boy&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;mom&#x2c;&#x20;wrote&#x20;on&#x20;Facebook&#x20;that&#x20;her&#x20;son&#x20;suffered&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;meltdown&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;that&#x20;Snow&#x20;White&#x20;swooped&#x20;in&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;him&#x20;feel&#x20;better&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;began&#x20;crying&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Lauren&#x20;Bergner&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/new-genetic-links-to-same-sex-sexuality-found-in-huge-studyopy-of" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/TZ2-GAY%20GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png_7626937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/TZ2-GAY%20GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png_7626937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/TZ2-GAY%20GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png_7626937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/TZ2-GAY%20GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png_7626937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/TZ2-GAY%20GENE_00.00.16.26_1567176767145.png_7626937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;-&#x20;Crowds&#x20;cheer&#x20;during&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;gay&#x20;pride&#x20;parade&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge studyopy of</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian/desantis-points-to-possible-category-4-plus-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/GOVERNOR%20RON%20DESANTIS_1567176553837.jpg_7626883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/GOVERNOR%20RON%20DESANTIS_1567176553837.jpg_7626883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/GOVERNOR%20RON%20DESANTIS_1567176553837.jpg_7626883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/GOVERNOR%20RON%20DESANTIS_1567176553837.jpg_7626883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/GOVERNOR%20RON%20DESANTIS_1567176553837.jpg_7626883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeSantis points to possible 'Category 4-plus' storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/alabama-man-who-served-36-years-of-life-sentence-for-50-bakery-robbery-to-be-freed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Alvin%20Kennard%20-%2016x9_1567173738400.jpg_7626791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Alvin%20Kennard%20-%2016x9_1567173738400.jpg_7626791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Alvin%20Kennard%20-%2016x9_1567173738400.jpg_7626791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Alvin%20Kennard%20-%2016x9_1567173738400.jpg_7626791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Alvin%20Kennard%20-%2016x9_1567173738400.jpg_7626791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alvin&#x20;Kennard&#x2c;&#x20;58&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;inmate&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;Kennard&#x20;has&#x20;spent&#x20;the&#x20;past&#x20;36&#x20;years&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;William&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Donaldson&#x20;Correctional&#x20;Facility&#x20;in&#x20;Bessemer&#x2c;&#x20;Alabama&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Alabama&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama man who served 36 years of life sentence for $50 bakery robbery to be freed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ex-secret-service-dog-credited-with-saving-obama-from-white-house-intruder-to-receive-british-award" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane-PDSA_1567172161351_7626821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane-PDSA_1567172161351_7626821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane-PDSA_1567172161351_7626821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane-PDSA_1567172161351_7626821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane-PDSA_1567172161351_7626821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ex-Secret Service dog credited with saving Obama from White House intruder to 