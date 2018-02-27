Sheriff: Suspect tries to crash into patrol car, destroys 1800s barn

- A suspect is in custody after police say that he went on a wild ride and ended up destroying a barn from the 1800s.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy was responding to a domestic dispute early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 24.

When the deputy got to the residence, officials say the male suspect tried to crash into his patrol car with a 4x4 truck.

The deputy avoided an accident and the suspect fled in the truck, eventually losing control and crashing into the old barn, police said.

The driver is now being treated for his injuries and will be facing charges of family violence, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officers, felony fleeing, and DUI under 21.

Officials say the barn is a "total loss."

"We are thankful that our deputies were not injured, sad about the historic barn and grateful that this young man will be getting the help that he so obviously needs," the Walton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.