Select Jack in the Box restaurants will offer new menu targeting pot smokers with the munchies

- One fast food chain is ready to take advantage of the new California marijuana laws.



Three Jack In The Box restaurants in Long Beach are set to offer a late night meal package targeted for pot smokers with the munchies.



The new menu not to be too obvious, is called, 'The Merry Munchie Meal' clearly aimed at those cannabis induced cravings.



The meal will be available next month and will cost $4.20, of course.

