e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement' See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement' addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/see-saws-at-the-us-mexico-border-connects-two-nations-with-joy-and-excitement-" addthis:title="See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421130131.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421130131");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421130131_421349186_188149"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421130131_421349186_188149";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421349186","video":"589919","title":"See-saws%20at%20the%20U.S.-%20Mexico%20border%20connects%20two%20nations%20with%20%27joy%27%20and%20%27excitement%27","caption":"Video%3A%20Ronald%20Rael","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FSee_saws_at_the_U_S___Mexico_border_conn_0_7562857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FSee_saws_at_the_U_S___Mexico_border_connects_two_589919_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659202886%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKKlkBC_ld2QRxFegrJpG7jOc0cc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fsee-saws-at-the-us-mexico-border-connects-two-nations-with-joy-and-excitement-"}},"createDate":"Jul 31 2019 01:41PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421130131_421349186_188149",video:"589919",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/See_saws_at_the_U_S___Mexico_border_conn_0_7562857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Video%253A%2520Ronald%2520Rael",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/31/See_saws_at_the_U_S___Mexico_border_connects_two_589919_1800.mp4?Expires=1659202886&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KKlkBC_ld2QRxFegrJpG7jOc0cc",eventLabel:"See-saws%20at%20the%20U.S.-%20Mexico%20border%20connects%20two%20nations%20with%20%27joy%27%20and%20%27excitement%27-421349186",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fsee-saws-at-the-us-mexico-border-connects-two-nations-with-joy-and-excitement-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 30 2019 02:46PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 01:41PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 03:06PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American and Mexican families play with a toy called &quot;up and down&quot; over the Mexican border. (Photo by LUIS TORRES/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo by LUIS TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421130131-421130759" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American and Mexican families play with a toy called &quot;up and down&quot; over the Mexican border. (Photo by LUIS TORRES/AFP/Getty Images) It was introduced in a book titled 'Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the U.S.-Mexico Boundary.'

In an Instagram post about the see-saw's installation, Rael wrote that it was bringing "joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall." He also wrote that with this see-saw, "relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side." border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0fY2R6hfKr/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0fY2R6hfKr/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf's career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

A post shared by Ronald Rael (@rrael) on Jul 28, 2019 at 11:22pm PDT

While this see-saw idea was conceptualized ten years ago, its installation was completed amid recent controversy over the Trump administration's border wall and the separation of undocumented children from their parents at the border.

Professor Virginia San Fratello told KTVU that he pop-up "Teeter Totter Wall," was created to "expose the ridiculous-ness" of separating people. 

"What happens to someone on one side of the border, affects someone on the other," she said. 


This story was written in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Tim Gray/Getty Images)

RFK granddaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound

Posted Aug 01 2019 10:05PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 10:47PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) The 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Mass., the family said in a statement.

The woman, identified by the family as Saoirse Kennedy Hill, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of 11 children born to the late New York senator and wife Ethel, The New York Times reported.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the family said. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel." Tired of a routine life and want an escape to nature?

A Utah-based company may have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Salt Lake City company is giving one lucky person an all-expenses-paid, three-day vacation to Joshua Tree National Park along with a $1,000 cash prize.

Here's the catch: You won't have any access to technology during those three days. He never expected that transaction would leave him with a broken leg, stolen cellphone and lost cheeseburgers, allegedly at the hands of a DoorDash delivery driver, a lawsuit claims.

On May 10, Michael Garcia returned to his New York City apartment from his job after midnight and placed an order with DoorDash around 1 a.m., the New York Daily News reports .

One hour later, the 38-year-old man received a call from his driver, identified as Barry Smith, to come outside to retrieve the burgers. More Fast Five Stories

RFK granddaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound

'Digital Detox Challenge': Company wants to pay someone to visit Joshua Tree without any technology
By Hyeii Suh

DoorDash customer claims driver broke his leg, stole his phone and cheeseburgers
By FOX News (Photo provided by SatelliteInternet)

'Digital Detox Challenge': Company wants to pay someone to visit Joshua Tree without any technology (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DoorDash customer claims driver broke his leg, stole his phone and cheeseburgers id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/woman-22-dies-of-suspected-drug-overdose-at-kennedy-compound-report" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;aerial&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Kennedy&#x20;Compound&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x20;in&#x20;Hyannisport&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Gray&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>RFK granddaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-for-serial-bank-robbery-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596_7567223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596_7567223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596_7567223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596_7567223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596_7567223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for serial bank robbery suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-of-fatal-orlando-apartment-complex-shooting-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/crime%20scene_1564654599464.png_7565126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/crime%20scene_1564654599464.png_7565126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/crime%20scene_1564654599464.png_7565126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/crime%20scene_1564654599464.png_7565126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/crime%20scene_1564654599464.png_7565126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim of fatal Orlando apartment complex shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/digital-detox-challenge-company-wants-to-pay-someone-to-visit-joshua-tree-without-any-technology" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/jtmain_1564708115744_7567125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/jtmain_1564708115744_7567125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/jtmain_1564708115744_7567125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/jtmain_1564708115744_7567125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/jtmain_1564708115744_7567125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SatelliteInternet&#x20;is&#x20;looking&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;lucky&#x20;individual&#x20;to&#x20;go&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;all-expenses-paid&#x20;trip&#x20;to&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Tree&#x20;without&#x20;any&#x20;technology&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;SatelliteInternet&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Digital Detox Challenge': Company wants to pay someone to visit Joshua Tree without any technology</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/doordash-customer-claims-driver-broke-his-leg-stole-his-phone-and-cheeseburgers-lawsuit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1153149265%20THUMB_1564705568800.jpg_7566864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1153149265%20THUMB_1564705568800.jpg_7566864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1153149265%20THUMB_1564705568800.jpg_7566864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1153149265%20THUMB_1564705568800.jpg_7566864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1153149265%20THUMB_1564705568800.jpg_7566864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;the&#x20;DoorDash&#x20;logo&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;smartphone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Rafael&#x20;Henrique&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DoorDash customer claims driver broke his leg, stole his phone and cheeseburgers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 