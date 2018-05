- The wait is over for a pair of eagles who reside in a nest at the National Arboretum! Early Thursday morning, they welcomed the second of two new eaglets to the nest.

The eaglet, temporarily named DC7, emerged from its shell, hatching just before 6 a.m. couple.

It's parents, known as Mr. President and the First Lady, welcomed their first eaglet of the hatching season, named DC6 for now, on Monday.

WATCH THE DC EAGLE CAM LIVE!