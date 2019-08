- Regal now offers a subscription pass for movie lovers.

With 'Regal Unlimited,' subscription holders can watch as many movies as they want, whenever they want, and wherever they want. Advance tickets can be selected as soon as they go on sale. They also receive 10 percent off all food and non-alcoholic beverages. A free large popcorn and soft drink is available on passholder's birthdays.

There are three levels of Regal Unlimited passes. The first level starts at $18 per month and allows customers to watch unlimited movies at more than 200 theaters nationwide. The 'Regal Unlimited Plus' allows the same but at more than 400 Regal locations. There is also the 'Regal Unlimited Access' pass, which grants access to every Regal theaters across the United States.

Surcharges reportedly may apply to ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D, and VIP movies.

To join, download the free Regal app and click on the Regal Unlimited banner. You can choose to pay for the year in full or go month-to-month.