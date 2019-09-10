< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rare full moon to appear on Friday the 13th across the US Rare full moon to appear on Friday the 13th across the US appear on Friday the 13th across the US"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428643088.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428643088");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428643088_428142858_136594"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WWOR"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428643088_428142858_136594";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428142858","video":"603400","title":"Rare%20Harvest%20Moon%20to%20appear%20on%20Friday%20the%2013th","caption":"The%20United%20States%20hasn%E2%80%99t%20had%20a%20Friday%20the%2013th%20full%20moon%20since%20Oct.%2013%2C%202000%20%E2%80%94%20and%20the%20next%20won%E2%80%99t%20occur%20until%20Aug.%2013%2C%202049.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F10%2FRare_Harvest_Moon_to_appear_on_Friday_th_0_7648369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fmedia.my9nj.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F10%2FRare_Harvest_Moon_to_appear_on_Friday_the_13th_603400_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662724424%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dd_HdwnmRiZ5SZY5VxUJfwChPyQQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/fast_five&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Frare-full-moon-to-appear-on-friday-the-13th-across-the-us-1"}},"createDate":"Sep 10 2019 08:08AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WWOR"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428643088_428142858_136594",video:"603400",poster:"https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Rare_Harvest_Moon_to_appear_on_Friday_th_0_7648369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520United%2520States%2520hasn%25E2%2580%2599t%2520had%2520a%2520Friday%2520the%252013th%2520full%2520moon%2520since%2520Oct.%252013%252C%25202000%2520%25E2%2580%2594%2520and%2520the%2520next%2520won%25E2%2580%2599t%2520occur%2520until%2520Aug.%252013%252C%25202049.",url:"https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/10/Rare_Harvest_Moon_to_appear_on_Friday_the_13th_603400_1800.mp4?Expires=1662724424&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=d_HdwnmRiZ5SZY5VxUJfwChPyQQ",eventLabel:"Rare%20Harvest%20Moon%20to%20appear%20on%20Friday%20the%2013th-428142858",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/fast_five&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Frare-full-moon-to-appear-on-friday-the-13th-across-the-us-1"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Sep 13 2019 07:45AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 08:08AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 07:56AM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Harvest Moon occurs every September, and aligns with the Autumnal Equinox. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Harvest Moon occurs every September, and aligns with the Autumnal Equinox. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428643088-428141512" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/FULL%20MOON%20GETTY_1568113967050.jpg_7648296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Harvest Moon occurs every September, and aligns with the Autumnal Equinox. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Harvest Moon occurs every September, and aligns with the Autumnal Equinox. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428643088" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CINCINNATI</strong> - Friday the 13th will be extra spooky this week as a rare full moon is set to appear across the United States.</p> <p>The so-called “Harvest Moon,” which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall on Sept. 23, will be visible on Sept. 13 and into the early hours on Sept. 14, according to the <a href="https://www.farmersalmanac.com/friday-13th-harvest-moon-36362">Farmers’ Almanac</a>.</p> <p>If you live in the Central, Mountain or Pacific time zones, the moment the moon turns full will be the evening of Friday the 13th. Those who live in the Eastern Time Zone will see the moon reach its full phase after midnight at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday.</p> <p>What sets the Harvest Moon apart is that typically the moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but the Harvest Moon rises only about 30 minutes later every day around the fall equinox, experts say. During this time, the moon rises as the sun sets — first appearing as a more dramatic, orange-colored moonlight.</p> <p>This also allowed farmers at the peak of harvest season to work late into the night by the moon’s light, hence the name Harvest Moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.</p> <p>Experts say this phenomenon is said to occur once every 20 years on average. The United States hasn’t had a Friday the 13th full moon since Oct. 13, 2000 — and the next won’t occur until Aug. 13, 2049.</p> <p>Adding to the rarity, this upcoming full moon nearly coincides with apogee, the point in the moon’s orbit which places it at its greatest distance from Earth at 252,100 miles away. 