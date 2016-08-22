< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rapper pulls out of festival after learning white people charged $10 more than people of color
Posted Jul 08 2019 10:21AM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 01:07PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416839421" data-article-version="1.0">Rapper pulls out of festival after learning white people charged $10 more than people of color</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416839421" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Rapper pulls out of festival after learning white people charged $10 more than people of color&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/rapper-pulls-out-of-festival-after-learning-white-people-charged-10-more-than-people-of-color" data-title="Rapper pulls out of festival after learning white people charged $10 more than people of color" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/rapper-pulls-out-of-festival-after-learning-white-people-charged-10-more-than-people-of-color" addthis:title="Rapper pulls out of festival after learning white people charged $10 more than people of color"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416839421.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416839421");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416839421-194881188"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416839421-194881188" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/08/22/Concert_lovers_love_life_more_0_1895357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416839421" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A biracial rapper pulled out of a Michigan music festival after she learned that white people would be charged twice the amount to attend than "people of color."</p> <p>Tiny Jag, whose real name is Jillian Graham, was scheduled to perform at AfroFuture Fest's event in Detroit in August. But when she learned about the ticket inconsistency based on race, she quickly dropped out.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend <a href="https://t.co/PuE4EkAXer">https://t.co/PuE4EkAXer</a></p> — Detroit Metro Times (@metrotimes) <a href="https://twitter.com/metrotimes/status/1146844601585721346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>"I was immediately enraged just because I am biracial," Graham told the Detroit Metro Times. "I have family members that would have, under those circumstances, been subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in ... especially not because of anything that I have going on."</p> <p>The early bird "people of color" tickets cost $10, while "non-POC" tickets cost $20, the news outlet reported on Thursday. The rapper said she learned of the festival's pay model when a white friend sent her a screenshot of an Instagram advertisement. She later publicly withdrew her support.</p> <p>Graham — whose grandmother is white — said while she understands the goal of equity and equality for the black community, she called the moved "non-progressive" and "not solution-focused."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BwA8VBZFgS5/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BwA8VBZFgS5/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BwA8VBZFgS5/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BwA8VBZFgS5/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">big smize energy on niggas✨✨</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tinyjag/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> TINY JAG💕🖤🦇</a> (@tinyjag) on <time datetime="2019-04-09T00:30:19+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Apr 8, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT</time></p> </div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p> </p> <p>"It seems almost like it has spite, and unfortunately with spite comes hate, and that’s just not obviously going to be a good direction for us to go if we’re looking for positive change," she told the news outlet.</p> <p>AfroFuture explained their policy and rationale for it on their Eventbrite page. (Video credit: SJP35 Production)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown in front of children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Stringini, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A violent brawl broke out between guests at the "happiest place on earth" over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.</p><p>The video, that was posted on YouTube by SJP35 Production, showed a fight break out on Saturday at Disneyland's Toontown. At least two men and two women were involved in the altercation, who authorities said were related. </p><p>The video showed a woman spit in a man's face. He retaliated by hitting her numerous times. Moments later, the video showed that same man knocks down another woman, accusing her of hitting his mother. Some spectators tried to intervene and stop the fight, as children and other guests at the park watched. During the video, children could be heard crying and screaming in the background.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/another-blue-bell-ice-cream-licker" title="Another Blue Bell ice cream licker" data-articleId="416829210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another Blue Bell ice cream licker</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another video of someone licking a tub of ice cream and placing it back on the store shelf has gone viral.</p><p>This time around, Lenise Martin 36, of Assumption Parish, Louisiana, was arrested following the 'copycat' incident.</p><p>He is seen in a video licking the top of a blue bell ice cream tub, moving his finger around the top, licking it again, and putting it back in the freezer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/florida-man-threw-lit-firecrackers-under-child-s-bed-as-a-prank-deputies-say" title="Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say" data-articleId="416791554" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man in the Panhandle for child cruelty after they said he threw lit firecrackers under a sleeping child's bed as a prank.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Matthew Morrison threw a string of lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed in what he told investigators was a "prank gone wrong."</p><p>"The little girl told deputies she woke up to the sound of fireworks exploding in her room, causing her to be frightened, cry and shake," the sheriff's office wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> 