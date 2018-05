- A roadside-message board in Prince George’s County is telling drivers what we already know.

FOX 5 fan Kendra Cheeks sent us photos of the roadside-message board, which reads, “You’ll never get to work on time haha!!”

Cheeks tells FOX 5 she first spotted the roadside-message board Monday morning on Indian Head Highway near Accokeek Road. She said the roadside-message board was still up as of Wednesday morning.