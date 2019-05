- A police officer in Massachusetts rescued a baby opossum and took it home to keep it safe for the night.

The Quincy Police Department said that on Tuesday evening, a resident called dispatch wondering what to do with a baby opossum, as both of its siblings had died. Animal control units were not available, but Quincy Police Officer Kaes responded to Willard Street to pick up the opossum.

They said that area residents attempted to contact local wildlife centers, but were not able to find one that could accept the animal that evening, So, Officer Kaes took the little guy home. With the help of his wife and children, the opossum was kept healthy.

The opossum has reportedly been named 'Stone Cold Steve Opossum.'

See Quincy Police Department's post on the situation below.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.