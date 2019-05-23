A former Buffalo Wild Wings employee claims that their managers allowed employees to discriminate against black customers.
Gary Lovelace reportedly worked as a cook at the Overland Park, Kan., location for 12 years before being fired in October 2017. He claims that his troubles began when a new general manager was hired in late 2016 or early 2017.
Now, he’s suing Buffalo Wild Wings and their parent company, Inspire Brands, for creating a “racially hostile work environment,” The Kansas City Star reports . According to the suit, managers at the restaurant made derogatory comments about African-American customers. They also reportedly allowed employees to refuse service to these customers.