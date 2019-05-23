After more than 30 years on death row, a serial killer who once terrorized the Tampa Bay area was executed Thursday night. Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead by lethal injection just before 7 p.m.

Long raped and murdered at least eight women in the 1980s. At the time, investigators were horrified and baffled by the trail of bodies. Artiss Ann Wick was the first woman killed, in March 1984; nine more victims followed.

Most of the women were strangled. Some had their throats slit. Others were bludgeoned. Detectives had few clues until Lisa McVey got away and told her story.