Police: Car intentionally rammed cruiser; chase followed

- DeKalb County Police said a driver intentionally rammed one of their officer’s units Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Spring Valley Apartments located in the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive around 4:30 p.m. Police said officers pursued the vehicle onto Memorial Drive, but ceased their pursuit when it crossed over into Atlanta Police jurisdiction.

DeKalb County Police said they notified the Georgia State Patrol and the Atlanta Police Department regarding the vehicle.

SKYFOX 5 caught up with that vehicle along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. near Cunningham Place. The abandoned vehicle was surrounded by law enforcement cruisers.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.