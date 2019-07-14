< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story418153427" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418153427" data-article-version="1.0">Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI bites officer during arrest, prosecutors say</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/pennsylvania-woman-charged-with-dui-bites-officer-during-arrest-prosecutors-say" addthis:title="Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI bites officer during arrest, prosecutors say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418153427.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418153427");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418153427-418153402"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418153427-418153402" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Jessica-Hayes_1563155723418_7522602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - New Jersey prosecutors said a Pennsylvania woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly took off from police on Saturday, attacked multiple officers and even bit one in the leg as she was arrested.</p>
<p>A New Jersey State Park police officer said he'd tried to stop Jessica Hayes, 30, when she was leaving Island Beach State Park because she was going over 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/pennsylvania-woman-dui-bites-officer-arrest" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p>
<p>The officer said Hayes "ignored commands to pull over and continued out of Island Beach State Park at a high rate of speed,” according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.</p> <p>Prosecutors said she continued to drive “reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic.” The officer decided to stop pursuing her “due to the substantial risk of injury to the public.”</p> <p>Later, Seaside Park Police were called to a bank over a woman, later identified as Hayes, who was acting suspiciously. The New Jersey State Park police officer arrived at the bank and had informed responding officers that he'd tried to pull her over earlier Saturday.</p> <p>Hayes, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, a half hour from Philadelphia, allegedly “displayed signs of intoxication” when she was questioned at the bank, and officers conducted field sobriety tests.</p> <p>However, once police tried to arrest her, she allegedly attacked two Seaside Park officers, causing minor injuries, and bit a New Jersey State Park police sergeant on his leg.</p> <p>Prosecutors said it seemed the injured officers “will all be OK.”</p> <p>“We are lucky no one else was injured by her reckless behavior on a very busy Saturday at the Jersey Shore,” Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.</p> <p>It wasn't clear whether Hayes had an attorney; a message left for her Saturday by The Associated Press wasn't immediately returned.</p> <p>Hayes was being evaluated at a local hospital and will be transported to the Ocean <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/fast-five/remains-found-in-oregon-believed-to-be-actor-charles-levin-1" title="Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin" data-articleId="418155107" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin</h4>
</div> data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/charles%20levin_1563155831726.PNG_7522701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Credit:&nbsp;Grants Pass Department of Public Safety" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>SELMA, Ore. (AP) - Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."</p><p>Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.</p><p>He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/deputies-volunteer-to-landscape-cancer-patient-s-yard-in-naples" title="Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard in Naples" data-articleId="418136055" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy:&nbsp;Lt. Nicole Minick/Collier County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard in Naples</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in southwest Florida volunteered to help spruce up a cancer patient's backyard in order to give her a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors.</p><p>The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Cpl. Dean Peck went to bring flowers to a family friend who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.</p><p>Peck left the woman's house with the feeling that he wanted to do more to raise her spirits.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/american-airlines-extends-boeing-737-max-flight-cancellations" title="American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations" data-articleId="418120968" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.</p><p>In a statement, American said the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It said it "remains confident" that the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. </section> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_20190715021047-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-charged-with-killing-florida-teen-over-120-in-weed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flagler county sheriff rick staly_1563128336825.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old charged with killing Florida teen over $120 in weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-ucf-apartment-complex-faces-sexual-battery-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/jamie%20polanco_1563118769739.png_7522219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jamie polanco_1563118769739.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested at UCF apartment complex, faces sexual battery charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deland-police-investigating-murder-of-60-year-old-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Alonzo%20Harkness_1563129502352.png_7522190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" 