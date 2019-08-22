< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Peanut butter branded with 2020 presidential candidates Peanut butter branded with 2020 presidential candidates presidential candidates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425123526.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425123526");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425123526-425120776"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nerdy Nuts has released four flavors of peanut butter based on the food preferences of President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. (Courtesy: Nerdy Nuts)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Nerdy Nuts has released four flavors of peanut butter based on the food preferences of President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. (Courtesy: Nerdy Nuts)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425123526-425120776" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/peanut-butter-2020-candidates_1566504324746_7610040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nerdy Nuts has released four flavors of peanut butter based on the food preferences of President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. (Courtesy: Nerdy Nuts)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Nerdy Nuts has released four flavors of peanut butter based on the food preferences of President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. (Courtesy: Nerdy Nuts)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425123526" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>There’s now a tasty way to enjoy the 2020 election -- <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2020-political-candidate-peanut-butter" target="_blank">with peanut butter</a>.</p> <p>On Wednesday, <a href="https://nerdynuts.com/" target="_blank">Nerdy Nuts</a> released four flavors of peanut butter based on the food preferences of President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.</p> <p>Each jar of the limited edition peanut butter, which can be purchased on the <a href="https://nerdynuts.com/" target="_blank">company's website</a>, also features the candidate’s political slogan.</p> <p>“We created the political candidate flavors based on the people, not their politics,” Nerdy Nuts co-founder Erika Peterson said in a statement. “We wanted positive products that were fun and brought everyone together, especially in such a tense political climate.”</p> <p>The Sanders-themed peanut butter -- named “Fuel the Bern!” -- is cinnamon raisin-flavored because the Vermont senator said in a 2016 Washington Post interview that he eats Raisin Bran for breakfast while on the campaign trail, according to Nerdy Nuts.</p> <p>The company was inspired to make “Warren’s Winner” taste like strawberry frosting and sprinkles because the Massachusetts senator tweeted that she prefers the “pink Homer Simpson donut.”</p> <p>The president’s flavor, called “Trump’s Triumph,” tastes like vanilla cookie and cream because he likes Vienna Wafers, according to The Daily Meal. Meanwhile, Biden’s “Joe’s Dream” flavor is chocolate chip because he tweeted that his favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate chip.</p> <p>The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company released the flavors on its website on Wednesday. Up Next: More Fast Five Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Study_suggests_dogs_are_good_for_owners__0_7613337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Study_suggests_dogs_are_good_for_owners__0_7613337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Study_suggests_dogs_are_good_for_owners__0_7613337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Study_suggests_dogs_are_good_for_owners__0_7613337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Study_suggests_dogs_are_good_for_owners__0_7613337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dog owners specifically were also more likely to report diet at ideal level compared with owners of other pets, according to the study, which concluded that dog owners exhibited higher cardiovascular health scores than non-pet owners, other pet-owner" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study suggests dogs are good for owners' heart health</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dogs could be good for the heart. </p><p>A study published Friday suggested that having a dog could be good for an owner’s cardiovascular health. </p><p>Researchers of the study , published on Mayo Clinic Proceedings, gathered information from 1,769 people in Brno, Czech Republic between the ages of 25 and 64 years old. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/chunky-shelter-cat-gets-camera-shy-during-tv-interview" title="Chunky shelter cat gets camera shy during TV interview" data-articleId="425350017" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/26_pound_cat_escapes__hides_behind_FOX_2_0_7612932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BeeJay, a 26-pound cat, is up for adoption at the Morris Animal Refuge animal shelter in Philadelphia. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chunky shelter cat gets camera shy during TV interview</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It turns out that everyone's new favorite chunky shelter cat is a bit bashful of his newfound fame.</p><p>Appearing on FOX 29's 'Good Day,' the 2-year-old, 26-pound cat named Mr. B made his television debut. While Morris Animal Rescue representative, Emmy Homan, was letting viewers know Mr. B's story, the cat decided that he wasn't cut out for the spotlight after all.</p><p>Mr. B leapt behind the couch and nestled into a dark corner with just enough space for his generous proportions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/teen-with-measles-may-have-exposed-guests-at-disneyland-health-officials-warn" title="Teen with measles may have exposed guests at Disneyland, health officials warn" data-articleId="425349832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kttv%20disneyland_1566596382365.jpg_7612793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kttv%20disneyland_1566596382365.jpg_7612793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kttv%20disneyland_1566596382365.jpg_7612793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kttv%20disneyland_1566596382365.jpg_7612793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/kttv%20disneyland_1566596382365.jpg_7612793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen with measles may have exposed guests at Disneyland, health officials warn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">City News Service </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenage girl with measles visited Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks this month and may have exposed other park-goers to the disease, health officials in California said Friday.</p><p>The teen, who traveled to California from New Zealand, went to the theme parks on Aug. 12, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. She also may have exposed people at the adjacent Desert Palms hotel, 631 W. Katella Ave., where she apparently stayed from Aug. 11-15.</p><p>The Health Care Agency "has been working with the facilities listed above to reach people who had known close contact with this case," according to OCHCA.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/unclaimed-treasures-up-for-auction-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/orange-county-property-auction_1566606410518_7613384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orange-county-property-auction_1566606410518.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Unclaimed treasures up for auction in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/wandering-child-injured-in-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wandering child injured in hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-accused-of-killing-2-found-competent-to-stand-trial-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="markeith-lloyd_1559779651493.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of killing 2 found competent to stand trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-suggests-dogs-are-good-for-owners-heart-health"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1155562504%20THUMB_1566600935815.jpg_7612992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Dog owners during a French Bulldog Parade at the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow's Muzeon Park. 