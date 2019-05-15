< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Parents slam trolls who claim their kids' names are 'child cruelty': 'Stop being jealous'
Posted Jul 13 2019 02:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 02:46PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417965861" data-article-version="1.0">Parents slam trolls who claim their kids' names are 'child cruelty': 'Stop being jealous'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417965861" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Parents slam trolls who claim their kids' names are 'child cruelty': 'Stop being jealous'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/parents-slam-trolls-who-claim-their-kids-names-are-child-cruelty-stop-being-jealous-" data-title="Parents slam trolls who claim their kids' names are 'child cruelty': 'Stop being jealous'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/parents-slam-trolls-who-claim-their-kids-names-are-child-cruelty-stop-being-jealous-" addthis:title="Parents slam trolls who claim their kids' names are 'child cruelty': 'Stop being jealous'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417965861.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417965861");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417965861-407021085"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417965861-407021085" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417965861" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A British couple have clapped back after being mercilessly trolled online for choosing to call two of their children Jackdaniel and Tiamarie.</p><p>Sarah and Steven Mennell, from Kingston upon Hull, have five children together, most with peculiar names, but they won't be apologizing for their choice anytime soon.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/parents-slams-trolls-names-child-cruelty" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>The couple made headlines this week after facing days of harsh criticism from strangers who argued naming children after alcoholic drinks was akin to "child cruelty."</p><p>The couple, who run a children's party company together, came under fire after Sarah was featured in a local newspaper, defending her decision to spend hundreds of dollars on her children's school uniforms.</p><p>People responded not to the story but to Jackdaniel and Tiamarie's names, slamming their mother online.</p><p>"Their dad Johnny Walker works long hours," one man joked.</p><p>"He also Fosters two kids called Stella and Glen Fiddich. Lovely family."</p><p>Many accused the couple of "attention seeking" by choosing such "out-there" names for their kids.</p><p>But most people turned their attention to Sarah, labelling her a "drunk s---" and claiming she must have had suffered from alcohol dependence issues to name her children after two types of liquor.</p><p>The couple's other children are Sydney, 10, Princess, 6, and Albert, 4.</p><p>In a long Facebook post responding to the criticism on Friday, Sarah said her children's names were not related to alcohol in any way, explaining she was, in fact, an avid tea drinker.</p><p>"Jackdaniel is actually named after a world running coach for the Olympics," Sarah wrote.</p><p>She explained that during a pregnancy scan, Jackdaniel's "legs and arms [were] moving and kicking like he was running so he had the Jackdaniel fight."</p><p>Continuing, she said her daughter, Tiamarie, was named after a Spanish waitress the couple met and liked.</p><p>"So, yeah, no alcohol or drinks are behind the kids' names," Sarah said.</p><p>The devoted mother added that "negative comments don't bother us, don't worry folks."</p><p>"Tiamarie and Jackdaniel are well used to any negativity on their names," Sarah said. "After all, anyone who knows us and the kids know the names suit."</p><p>In a candid video posted to their Facebook pages on Friday, the couple spoke about the recent news coverage with their children, who were all gathered around their dining-room table.</p><p>The parents asked each child whether they liked their name and would they change it if given the chance. All five of them said they would never change their name and spoke about how much they loved them.</p><p>"It's our name," Tiamarie said.</p><p>Jackdaniel, who wants to be a rugby player when he grows up, said his name would be perfect for a famous footballer.</p><p>"It's my life, stop being jealous of our names and you get on with your life," he said pointedly.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/parents-slams-trolls-names-child-cruelty" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story417965861 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading More Fast Five Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Chicago_protesters_to_rally_against_ICE__0_7519479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Chicago_protesters_to_rally_against_ICE__0_7519479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Chicago_protesters_to_rally_against_ICE__0_7519479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Chicago_protesters_to_rally_against_ICE__0_7519479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Chicago_protesters_to_rally_against_ICE__0_7519479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said efforts to deport families with orders to leave the country will continue after an upcoming national sweep that President Donald Trump said would start Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several thousand protesters have marched through downtown Chicago to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, including planned sweeps in several American cities, including Chicago, over the weekend.</p><p>The protesters at Saturday's march belted chants critical of President Donald Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Many of them carried placards with messages including "No kids in cages" and "Abolish ICE."</p><p>Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the protest was peaceful and that there were no arrests. He says there were an estimated 5,000 protesters at its peak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/walmart-to-launch-major-sale-one-day-ahead-of-amazon-prime-day" title="Walmart to launch major sale - one day ahead of Amazon Prime Day" data-articleId="417976298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart to launch major sale - one day ahead of Amazon Prime Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walmart is jumping Amazon, launching a summer sale just one day ahead of Prime Day, the e-commerce behemoth’s biggest sale of the year.</p><p>The biggest retailer in the world’s sale starts on Sunday and last through Wednesday, offering -- similar to Amazon -- free two-day shipping orders over $35. Prime Day, meanwhile, begins Monday and last through Tuesday.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/family-gives-sick-dog-best-weekend-ever-before-putting-it-down" title="Family gives sick dog best weekend ever before putting it down" data-articleId="417968250" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wilson, a 14-year-old German Pointer, was diagnosed with terminal bladder and stomach cancer.&nbsp;(Stephen Rampersad)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family gives sick dog best weekend ever before putting it down</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A sick dog was given the perfect weekend before being put down.</p><p>Wilson, a 14-year-old German Pointer, was diagnosed with terminal bladder and stomach cancer and his owners decided that the humane thing to do would be to put him down. Before saying goodbye to their beloved dog, however, they decided to send him off with the best weekend ever.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="GETTY chicago trump immigration protest_1563049633805.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-searching-for-man-who-beat-elderly-gentleman-in-parking-lot-in-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/man%20beaten%20for%20web_1563038637050.png_7520506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="man beaten for web_1563038637050.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police searching for man who beat elderly gentleman in parking lot in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-pulled-from-sinking-car-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/flipped%20car_1563034158626.png_7520199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flipped car_1563034158626.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman pulled from sinking car in Orange County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tropical-storm-barry-thousands-without-power-rescues-underway-as-storm-strengthens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/wx%20app%20graph_1563024811765.png_7520142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wx app graph_1563024811765.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Barry: Thousands without power, rescues underway as storm strengthens</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/walmart-to-launch-major-sale-one-day-ahead-of-amazon-prime-day" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Walmart to launch major sale - one day ahead of Amazon Prime Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/family-gives-sick-dog-best-weekend-ever-before-putting-it-down" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/Wilson-5_1563044475342_7520613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wilson&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;14-year-old&#x20;German&#x20;Pointer&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;terminal&#x20;bladder&#x20;and&#x20;stomach&#x20;cancer&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Stephen&#x20;Rampersad&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family gives sick dog best weekend ever before putting it down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flagler-deputies-searching-for-2-suspects-after-teen-fatally-shot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flagler deputies searching for 2 suspects after teen fatally shot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-searching-for-missing-16-year-old-girl-from-jacksonville-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/RaNahri%20Harrell_1563043515246.png_7520715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/RaNahri%20Harrell_1563043515246.png_7520715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/RaNahri%20Harrell_1563043515246.png_7520715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/RaNahri%20Harrell_1563043515246.png_7520715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/13/RaNahri%20Harrell_1563043515246.png_7520715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl from Jacksonville Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/parents-slam-trolls-who-claim-their-kids-names-are-child-cruelty-stop-being-jealous-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents slam trolls who claim their kids' names are 'child cruelty': 'Stop being jealous'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 