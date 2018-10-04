< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the United States

Posted Jun 11 2019 02:36PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/pampers-to-install-5-000-changing-tables-in-men-s-restrooms-across-the-united-states" data-title="Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the United States" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/pampers-to-install-5-000-changing-tables-in-men-s-restrooms-across-the-united-states" addthis:title="Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the United States"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412059034.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412059034");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412059034-363878674"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412059034-363878674" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/DONTE%20PALMER_squat%20for%20change_100418_1538654163434.png_6153464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412059034" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CINCINNATI (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - You may start seeing more changing tables in men's restrooms thanks to Pampers.</p> <p>Pampers, who is part of Procter & Gamble, is launching their 'Love the Change' campaign. It will provide 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across North America by 2021, <strong><a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005274/en/Pampers-Announces-Commitment-Provide-5000-Baby-Changing">a press release</a> </strong>states.</p> <p>Changing table inequality was brought into the light when Florida father Donte Palmer posted a <strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/viral-photo-of-dad-squatting-to-change-baby-s-diaper-sparks-change">viral photo on Instagram with the hashtag #SquatForChange</a></strong>. While at a restaurant with his three boys, Palmer noticed there was no changing table for his one-year-old son. He had to squat and put his son in his lap just to change his diaper.</p> <p>Palmer is now working with Pampers to increase the amount of changing tables in men's restrooms. Research by Pampers showed that nine out of ten dads have gone into a public restroom that did not have a baby changing table. </p> <p>Pampers said that with the help of Koala Kare, they will identify high-need public locations and provide baby changing tables for installation in the men's restrooms. For example, restrooms at parks, community centers, and libraries in cities like Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Detroit are expected to benefit from Pamper's committment. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colorado Christian cakeshop sued a third time for discrimination

Posted Jun 11 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:59PM EDT

The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop -- which won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court recently -- was sued for a third time this week.

Jack Phillips, the Lakewood, Colo. bakery owner who has refused to bake cakes that violate his Christian faith, is being sued again by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman, for refusing to bake a gender transition cake.

RELATED: Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health protection, LGBT groups fear discrimination © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The safari said that medical examination revealed that the deaths were instantaneous. </p><p>The safari also said that giraffes are not normally confined to covered pastures or pens, as naturalistic habitats featuring wide-open spaces are similar to the savannah habitat that giraffes have in the wild. Giraffes are listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Two giraffes struck by lightning, killed instantaneously at Florida safari

Posted Jun 11 2019 01:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 02:16PM EDT

Two giraffes at a south Florida safari died instanteously after being struck by lightning on May 3rd.

According to the Lion Country Safari, two giraffes were struck by lightning and killed in the evening as storms rolled through the area. The two giraffes killed were 10-year-old Lily and 1-year-old Jioni. The safari said that medical examination revealed that the deaths were instantaneous.

The safari also said that giraffes are not normally confined to covered pastures or pens, as naturalistic habitats featuring wide-open spaces are similar to the savannah habitat that giraffes have in the wild. Giraffes are listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Two of the subspecies, the African Giraffe and Rothschild's giraffe, are listed as 'endangered.' Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'

Posted Jun 11 2019 10:30AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 02:21PM EDT

A teenage organ donor killed in a tragic accident was honored by hundreds of hospital staff members as he was led down the hallway on his final journey.

The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada hosted their very first Honor Walk on May 23 in recognition of 18-year-old Michael Sigler. Sigler was killed in a motorcycle accident and according to the hospital, it was his wish to be an organ donor if something should happen to him. Most Recent

Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'

Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis

Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando

Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'

Drug importation plan signed as questions remain 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-opens-lamar-hunt-us-open-cup-campaign-at-memphis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/deputy-involved-shooting-in-east-orlando" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-florida-mcdonald-s-after-undressing-and-doing-a-strange-dance-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-importation-plan-signed-as-questions-remain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drug importation plan signed as questions remain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 