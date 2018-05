- Bill Klein is a veteran businessman. But he admits he had no experience making smartphone apps.

So when he came up with an idea to help people borrow, rent and buy things from each other, safely, he knew he needed help. The longtime star of TLC's "The Little Couple" turned to orlando firm, Teeps, to make it happen. The News Station's Tom Johnson shows you how the Borebu app came to fruition and how it works.