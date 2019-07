- The Orlando Cat Café has donated two pet oxygen mask kits to Lake County Fire Rescue, in recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day, which is July 15. Just like fire drills, pets need consideration when preparing for unexpected fire emergencies.

The gifts were accepted by Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks and firefighters with the Lake County Fire Rescue.

"Each year more than 500,000 pets are affected by house fires and our hope is that the donation of these masks will help save precious pet lives," said Sandy Cagan, founder of the Cat Café, which, celebrated its 500th adoption on July 14.

The Cat Café is located at 532 Cagan Park Ave., Clermont, Florida -- in the Town Center at Cagan Crossings, just about four miles west of Disney's Animal Kingdom. It is a coffeehouse serving coffee, tea and pastries, with and 12 to 15 cats roaming freely in a 1,000-square-foot Cat Play Area/Adoption Area. For a small entry fee, guests can bring their beverage and food and pet and cuddle all of our feline residents.