A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, killing one person, according to emergency officials.

FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. That area is just north of Times Square.

"FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing," the FDNY tweeted. "The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported."