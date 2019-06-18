This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 03:55PM EDT
A New York dad is being applauded for stepping up and taking his daughter, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, to her senior prom.
Thomas Perl wanted his daughter Tori, 17, to experience her high school prom — a milestone Thomas never had.
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 03:30PM EDT
Whether you're a dog owner or not, you've likely looked into a dog's eyes and been bewitched by the sheer cuteness.
Researchers who analyzed and compared the anatomy and behavior of dogs versus wolves recently found that dogs' facial anatomy has changed over thousands of years to allow them to better communicate with – you guessed it – humans.
Their study suggests that people prefer pups with that appealing, sad-eyed look, which in turn encouraged the development of the facial muscle that creates it.
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:15PM EDT
Ouch! A gender-reveal stunt for an expectant couple in Tennessee epically backfired when an exploding two-piece party popper hit the dad-to-be – smack in the crotch.
Over the weekend, Parker Stuard and his girlfriend, Micah, revealed the gender of their unborn child, who is due to arrive in November, Fox 17 Nashville reports.