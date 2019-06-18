Whether you're a dog owner or not, you've likely looked into a dog's eyes and been bewitched by the sheer cuteness.

Researchers who analyzed and compared the anatomy and behavior of dogs versus wolves recently found that dogs' facial anatomy has changed over thousands of years to allow them to better communicate with – you guessed it – humans.

Their study suggests that people prefer pups with that appealing, sad-eyed look, which in turn encouraged the development of the facial muscle that creates it.