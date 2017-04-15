< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411218125" data-article-version="1.0">No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control</h1> Posted Jun 06 2019 04:41PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 04:43PM EDT babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411218125.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411218125");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411218125-357368027"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411218125-357368027" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411218125" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP)</strong> - There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.</p> <p>Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives Friday and retire from the park's breeding program.</p> <p>Patch announced on Facebook that the park's care team decided to retire April following the birth of her fifth calf, Azizi, in March. More than 300,000 people watched the birth live on YouTube.</p> <p>April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to another calf , Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee).</p> <p>Patch says the zoo's breeding program will continue with a new female, Johari, and April's former mate, Oliver. More Fast Five Stories

Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Jun 06 2019 01:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:41PM EDT
An internet service company is asking one person to go back to the 1990s to use a flip phone for a week, log their experience and earn $1,000. The challenge, which doesn't actually require time travel, comes on the cusp of the 30th anniversary of the first hand-held phone, according to Frontier. The company, Frontier Communications, is looking for one person to give up their smartphone for a full seven days — that's 168 hours – in favor of a flip phone. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Use_a_flip_phone_for_a_week_and_earn__1__0_7360119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Use_a_flip_phone_for_a_week_and_earn__1__0_7360119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Use_a_flip_phone_for_a_week_and_earn__1__0_7360119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Use_a_flip_phone_for_a_week_and_earn__1__0_7360119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Use_a_flip_phone_for_a_week_and_earn__1__0_7360119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A company is offering $1,000 to one lucky person who can give up their smartphone for a week and use a flip phone instead." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An internet service company is asking one person to go back to the 1990s to use a flip phone for a week, log their experience and earn $1,000.</p><p>The challenge, which doesn’t actually require time travel, comes on the cusp of the 30th anniversary of the first hand-held phone, according to Frontier.</p><p>The company, Frontier Communications, is looking for one person to give up their smartphone for a full seven days — that’s 168 hours – in favor of a flip phone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/photographers-transform-kids-with-autism-disabilities-into-superheroes" title="Photographers transform kids with autism, disabilities into superheroes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Superhero_kids_0_7360046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Superhero_kids_0_7360046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Superhero_kids_0_7360046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Superhero_kids_0_7360046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/Superhero_kids_0_7360046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Endersby Photography Studio" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photographers transform kids with autism, disabilities into superheroes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A couple of photographers from Texas are helping children with disabilities become superheroes. </p><p>Nicole and Scott Endersby of Endersby Photography Studio hold #EndersbyHeroes photo shoots to give back to their community. They photograph children with disabilities for free during these shoots, allowing families to have special memories to look back on.</p><p>Nicole and Scott told Fox 35 that they started #EndersbysHeroes because they have three boys, two of which have Autism. "We want to make every child that lives with a disability as well as their siblings feel like they are superheroes," they said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-woman-stabs-self-tells-police-she-was-tired-of-living-in-trumps-country" title="Florida woman stabs self, tells police she was ‘tired of living in Trump's country'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida woman stabs self, tells police she was ‘tired of living in Trump's country'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida woman who stabbed herself three times in the stomach with a kitchen knife reportedly told responding officers it was all because of President Trump.</p><p>The Palmetto woman, whose name was redacted from a police report posted by the Smoking Gun, was found covered in blood standing outside her apartment on Sunday. When police asked what was wrong, she reportedly lifted up her shirt to show three stab wounds.</p><p>RELATED: Trump supporter pops massive balloon depicting POTUS as baby at UK protests</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/michelin-gm-rolling-out-puncture-proof-airless-tire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/PrototypeWheels11_edit_1559851011064_7360478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)" title="Michelin Prototype Tire Testing at GM Milford_1559851011064-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michelin, GM rolling out puncture-proof airless tire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligator-spotted-crossing-the-street-in-land-o-lakes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Evelisa Rivera" title="evelisa rivera_gator crossing street_060619_1559852841443.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alligator spotted crossing the street in Land O'Lakes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/company-will-send-person-back-in-time-to-use-flip-phone-for-a-week-and-earn-1000"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A flip phone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)" title="getty_flipphonefile_060619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/photographers-transform-kids-with-autism-disabilities-into-superheroes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/endersby%20photography_iron%20man%20cash_060619_1559840756440.png_7359988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Endersby Photography Studio " title="endersby photography_iron man cash_060619_1559840756440.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photographers transform kids with autism, disabilities Most Recent

Dolphins building toward Flores' 'high expectations'
D'Arnaud homers twice, leads Rays to 6-1 win over Tigers
No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control
Michelin, GM rolling out puncture-proof airless tire
Alligator spotted crossing the street in Land O'Lakes data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dolphins building toward Flores' 'high expectations'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/d-arnaud-homers-twice-leads-rays-to-6-1-win-over-tigers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>D'Arnaud homers twice, leads Rays to 6-1 win over Tigers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/no-more-babies-april-the-giraffe-is-going-on-birth-control-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/15/April_the_giraffe_gives_birth_to_baby_bo_0_3161824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/michelin-gm-rolling-out-puncture-proof-airless-tire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/PrototypeWheels11_edit_1559851011064_7360478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/PrototypeWheels11_edit_1559851011064_7360478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/PrototypeWheels11_edit_1559851011064_7360478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/PrototypeWheels11_edit_1559851011064_7360478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/PrototypeWheels11_edit_1559851011064_7360478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steve&#x20;Fecht&#x20;for&#x20;General&#x20;Motors&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michelin, GM rolling out puncture-proof airless tire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligator-spotted-crossing-the-street-in-land-o-lakes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/evelisa%20rivera_gator%20crossing%20street_060619_1559852841443.png_7360531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 