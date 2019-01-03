Neighbors work together to keep deer from drowning

- Quick-thinking neighbors in upstate New York worked to keep a deer from drowning.

A mother deer and her fawn were crossing South Sandy Pond in Sandy Creek, New York, when the mother fell through the ice.

Neighbors noticed the deer struggling and decided to go out with canoes and a shovel to chisel away some ice to give the deer a path to swim back on shore.

But the deer was still scared and confused. That's when another neighbor, Casey Hargrave, brought out a drone and flew it over the deer to help guide it back to dry land.

The ordeal lasted nearly three hours. But at last, the deer made it to shore.

