National Guard airmen get married before heading out to help with Hurricane Irma recovery

ORLANDO, Florida (Fox 32 News) - The hurricane wouldn't wait and neither would love.



On Sunday, Florida National Guard Senior Airmen Lauren Durham and Michael Davis exchanged vows at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.



They had intended to get married next week at Jacksonville Beach.



Instead, they volunteered together to help with Hurricane Irma recovery.



They are members of the Florida National Guards Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Emergency Response Force-Package.