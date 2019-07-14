< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'

Posted Jul 14 2019 10:49AM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 01:10PM EDT id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1" data-title="Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1" addthis:title="Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418085666.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418085666");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%202_071419_1563115689501.jpg_7522103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 2_071419_1563115689501.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%203_071419_1563115692437.jpg_7522104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 3_071419_1563115692437.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418085666-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%202_071419_1563115689501.jpg_7522103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The groomsmen in the photo barely had time to comprehend what was happening as the woman tore through the photo, posing for three frames. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 2_071419_1563115689501.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The groomsmen in the photo barely had time to comprehend what was happening as the woman tore through the photo, posing for three frames. (Molly B. Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%203_071419_1563115692437.jpg_7522104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="As soon as the groom and his party realized they had been photo-bombed, they tried to get her to come back and do it again – which she happily did. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 3_071419_1563115692437.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>As soon as the groom and his party realized they had been photo-bombed, they tried to get her to come back and do it again <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> which she happily did. (Molly B. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%202_071419_1563115689501.jpg_7522103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The groomsmen in the photo barely had time to comprehend what was happening as the woman tore through the photo, posing for three frames. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 2_071419_1563115689501.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%203_071419_1563115692437.jpg_7522104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="As soon as the groom and his party realized they had been photo-bombed, they tried to get her to come back and do it again – which she happily did. (Molly B. FOX NEWS - This photo-bomber just scooted her way into viral fame.

Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter.

"I love jumping into people's pictures and if the opportunity comes I take it. I’m there thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to photo-bomb this picture,’” Kenyatta Jefferson, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/woman-scooter-photobombs-wedding-party-viral">the photo-bomber, told Yahoo Lifestyle</a>. “As she was taking the picture I zoomed through.”</p> <p>The groomsmen in the photo barely had time to comprehend what was happening as the woman tore through the photo, posing for three frames.</p> <p>“When your wedding is in downtown Omaha during the College World Series, you never really know what might happen,” the wedding photographer, Molly B. Photography, wrote on Facebook.</p> <p>As soon as the groom and his party realized they had been photo-bombed, they tried to get her to come back and do it again — which she happily did.</p> <p>“They were all saying, ‘Come back, come back!’ So, I zoomed around them again and they went crazy and trying not to fall’,” Jefferson, who was out exploring the downtown area on her scooter with her husband Eric and another friend, told Yahoo Lifestyle.</p> <p>However, as soon as she did her second loop, she was gone, leading the photographer, Molly Giangreco, and the groomsmen to start a viral campaign searching for the mystery scooter girl.</p> <p>“This woman, having the time of her life on a scooter, kept riding past us — posing for photos and we LOVE her for it!” Giangreco wrote on Facebook. “She wanted to see them so let's see if we can find her by sharing.”</p> <p>Giangreco also set up a hashtag “Find Scoot Girl.” Fortunately for the party, the hashtag went viral, and within an hour, a friend of Jefferson saw the photo and immediately alerted the woman.</p> <p>“They were like, ‘What are you doing with these people's wedding party?’” Jefferson said of her friend’s message, tipping her off about the photo.</p> <p>Soon after, Reilly and his group were able to put a name to the face who hilariously zipped through their pictures. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/83-year-old-flower-girl-steals-show-at-granddaughters-wedding-grandma-executed-it-perfectly-" title="83-year-old flower girl steals show at granddaughter's wedding: 'Grandma executed it perfectly'" data-articleId="418087275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/THOMAS%20FELTS%20PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother%20flower%20girl%201_071419_1563116718991.jpg_7522111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/THOMAS%20FELTS%20PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother%20flower%20girl%201_071419_1563116718991.jpg_7522111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/THOMAS%20FELTS%20PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother%20flower%20girl%201_071419_1563116718991.jpg_7522111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/THOMAS%20FELTS%20PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother%20flower%20girl%201_071419_1563116718991.jpg_7522111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/THOMAS%20FELTS%20PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother%20flower%20girl%201_071419_1563116718991.jpg_7522111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kleman likely didn&rsquo;t expect her grandmother, which an obvious flair for drama, would go viral for her brilliant job as a flower girl.&nbsp;(Thomas Felts Photography)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>83-year-old flower girl steals show at granddaughter's wedding: 'Grandma executed it perfectly'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 11:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stand aside, all other flower girls – this grandmother just stole the show.</p><p>When bride Brenna Kleman was planning to marry Brock Kendall in Wichita, Kan., in April, she knew she needed her 83-year-old grandmother to be involved.</p><p>"I was taking care of a very sick elderly woman who told me the story how she was a flower girl for her grandchild," the bride, a registered nurse, told HuffPost . "She was my inspiration to bring my own grandmother into my wedding day."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side" title="Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness" data-articleId="418000974" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Manhattan_power_outage_0_7521563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Manhattan_power_outage_0_7521563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Manhattan_power_outage_0_7521563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Manhattan_power_outage_0_7521563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Manhattan_power_outage_0_7521563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than 70,000 customers in Manhattan lost power on Saturday evening." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Luke Funk</span>, <span class="author">Jacob Flanagan</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An underground transformer fire caused a large power outage that turned off the lights in parts of the Upper West Side and Midtown Manhattan for several hours on a very warm Saturday evening.</p><p>The Con Ed outage map showed more than 73,000 customers out of service at the height of the outage. It had most of the power restored by midnight.</p><p>Con Edison CEO John McAvoy said a problem at a substation caused the 6:47 p.m. power failure</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/dog-dropped-off-at-riverside-county-animal-shelter-in-cereal-box-now-adopted" title="Dog dropped off at Riverside County animal shelter in cereal box now adopted" data-articleId="418032090" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog dropped off at Riverside County animal shelter in cereal box now adopted</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little dog who was stuffed into a cereal box and dropped off at an animal shelter in Riverside County has now been adopted. </p><p>The adorable pooch was brought to the shelter last week in a Cap'n Crunch cereal box; that picture has now gone viral. </p><p>The 9-week-old puppy was found abandoned at Bryant Park and was taken to Riverside County Animal Services infested with fleas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 