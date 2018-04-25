Most adorable Atlanta Braves fan attends first game

- In March, we introduced you to the most adorable Braves fan ever, a 2-year-old named Wyatt who was born with a rare form of dwarfism. He's a huge baseball fan and recently received the most heartwarming surprise from his favorite team.

FOX 5 learned about Wyatt through Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he's been seeing a team of doctors since he was born.

"He has a big personality in his little body," Wyatt's mom, Jenn, told FOX 5's Katie Muse after opening day at SunTrust Park.

Wyatt loves cheering for the Braves; however, he had never seen his team play in person. That was until recently when the Braves surprised Wyatt's family with tickets.

The Braves contacted FOX 5's Katie Muse after seeing a tweet about Wyatt and shared the exciting news that they were bringing him to their April 21 game.

Not only did Wyatt attend his first-ever Major League Baseball game, but he also got to watch the team's batting practice beforehand and met some of the players on the field.

"We had the most amazing day," Wyatt's mother said.