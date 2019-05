- A family from Mississippi is celebrating the departure of their youngest child with a hilarious photo shoot.

Haley Jones, the youngest child of Amy and Randy English, is moving out of her parent's home this June. With her help, Amy and Randy decided to commemorate no longer having children in the house with a photo shoot.

"We have a crazy sense of humor and we just thought it would be funny to do something like this," Haley told Fox 35.

The photos were taken and posted onto Haley's photography Facebook page with the caption "Most parents are a little sad when they hit the 'empty nest' phase of life. HOWEVER, my parents seem thrilled." Within a day, the post went viral, gaining over 11,000 shares and 4,400 comments.

Haley described the reaction to the photos as "amazing." She also said that she intends to visit home often, joking that her parents "can't get rid of me that easily."

Haley is the last of her siblings to move out of the family home. Her brother, Preston, and step-brother, Ethyn, both moved out at different times over the last few years.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.