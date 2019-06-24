< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Minnesota cat recovering after sneaking into washing machine, survives wash cycle addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/minnesota-cat-recovering-after-sneaking-into-washing-machine-survives-wash-cycle" addthis:title="Minnesota cat recovering after sneaking into washing machine, survives wash cycle"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414435660.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414435660");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414435660-414435629"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Stefani Caroll-Kirchoff" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTOS: Stefani Caroll-Kirchoff</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414435660-414435629" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Jun 24 2019 01:42PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 01:59PM EDT href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-cat-washing-machine-survives-wash-cycle">after sneaking into a washing machine</a> -- where it stayed for about an hour.</p> <p>Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff, from Maplewood, a suburb of St. Paul, said she was doing her laundry on Wednesday when her one-year-old cat, Felix, jumped inside the washing machine while the door was open.</p> <p>“I must have turned my back for a few minutes folding clothes and he apparently went in there when I wasn’t looking,” Carroll-Kirchoff told Fox News.</p> <p>“It’s horrific. It’s absolutely horrific,” she added.</p> <p>Carroll-Kirchoff said she hasn't been able to sleep since the incident.</p> <p>“This will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said. “It’s the most traumatic experience.”</p> <p>Her daughter, Asha Carroll McCullough, described her mother as a “devoted animal lover” and said her mom called her immediately after she realized what had happened.</p> <p>“She was crying so hard I couldn’t understand what she was saying and she said Felix went through the washing machine,” Carroll McCullough said.</p> <p>She told Fox News her mother went upstairs after starting the laundry and came back down after an hour. When she opened the door of the washing machine she realized Felix was inside the whole time.</p> <p>“All of a sudden she heard a meow and saw a little white foot. The way she describes it was she was just in shock and she immediately phoned my grandpa and said come with me to vet,” Carroll McCullough.</p> <p>She said within minutes her mother and grandfather “raced to the vet.”</p> <p>When they arrived at the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota, veterinarians said Felix was in critical condition. They told Carroll-Kirchoff “it’s rare that cats make it through something like this,” according to Carroll McCullough.</p> <p>She said Felix was still in critical condition and veterinarians immediately put the cat on oxygen support and administered intravenous therapy.</p> <p>“I will do anything I can for him to stay alive,” Carroll-Kirchoff said. “After what he’s been through, I feel like we owe it to him.”</p> <p>Her daughter told Fox News that Felix’s recuperation required 24 hours a day in an oxygen chamber.</p> <p>She said the therapy seemed to be working. The cat's vision was returning and the animal had started to eat again.</p> <p>She said veterinarians told them Felix’s recovery likely would take a few weeks.</p> <p>Carroll McCullough said the oxygen chamber has cost about $1,000 per day and since her mother did not have pet insurance, she started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost.</p> <p>“He’s doing remarkably well,” said Carroll-Kirchoff.</p> <p>“We feel so, so lucky. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/man-electrocuted-dead-for-20-minutes-brought-back-to-life-by-beaumont-doctor" title="Man electrocuted, dead for 20 minutes, brought back to life by Beaumont doctor" data-articleId="414442326" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael Pruitt, a 20 yr man, who suffered a near fatal electrocution return to Beaumont Farmington Hill Emergency Center to thank the team that saved his life. Pictured with ER Dr. Angel Chudler.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man electrocuted, dead for 20 minutes, brought back to life by Beaumont doctor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Generally speaking, when a few thousand volts of electricity run through your body and you're not breathing for 20 minutes, it's a miracle if you survive. That's what happened to a Taylor man, but he's still alive because of ER staff who call his recovery miraculous.</p><p>Michael Pruitt, 20, was carrying a metal ladder at a Livonia site when it touched a live electrical wire. That's all he remembers.</p><p>"I remember being electrocuted while holding that ladder and shaking, and then nothing," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/video-spearfishing-trip-turned-into-underwater-adventure-with-whale-shark" title="Video: Spearfishing trip turned into underwater adventure with whale shark" data-articleId="414422952" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Man_swims_with_whale_shark_in_incredible_0_7434899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Man_swims_with_whale_shark_in_incredible_0_7434899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Man_swims_with_whale_shark_in_incredible_0_7434899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Man_swims_with_whale_shark_in_incredible_0_7434899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Man_swims_with_whale_shark_in_incredible_0_7434899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Ryan Winters, he never saw a whale shark before, let alone swam with one. But that all changed during over the weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Spearfishing trip turned into underwater adventure with whale shark</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Ryan Winters, he never saw a whale shark before, let alone swam with one. But that all changed during over the weekend.</p><p>Winters was out spearfishing with a friend about 30 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay when they spotted the whale shark. Without hesitation, both dove into the water, which was about 80-feet deep, he said. </p><p>Winters said he initially hoped there would be cobia beneath it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/2-dead-in-charter-bus-crash-in-southern-colorado-1" title="2 dead in charter bus crash in southern Colorado" data-articleId="414338887" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/2_dead_in_charter_bus_crash_in_southern__0_7434615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/2_dead_in_charter_bus_crash_in_southern__0_7434615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/2_dead_in_charter_bus_crash_in_southern__0_7434615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/2_dead_in_charter_bus_crash_in_southern__0_7434615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/2_dead_in_charter_bus_crash_in_southern__0_7434615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 dead in charter bus crash in southern Colorado</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A charter bus carrying 15 members of a church group ran off a highway after striking a bridge support Sunday in southern Colorado, killing two people and injuring several others, a state patrol official said.</p><p>The bus was carrying a charter group from a church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was traveling southbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the bridge structure and veered off the highway about 10 miles north of Pueblo, state Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said.</p><p>The driver may have had an unspecified medical issue that contributed to the crash, Alvarado said. The driver, whose identity wasn't released, was ejected from the bus and died, he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 