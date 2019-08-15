< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man dies after competing in taco-eating contest Man dies after competing in taco-eating contest class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423914276.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423914276");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423914276-423914245"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423914276-423914245" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/GETTY_tacos_081519_1565866206549_7594130_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted Aug 15 2019 06:51AM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 07:12AM EDT (AP)</strong> - A man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game in California, authorities said Wednesday.</p><p>Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno, died Tuesday night shortly after arriving at a hospital, Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.</p><p>An autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death, Botti said. It was not immediately known how many tacos the man had eaten or whether he had won the contest.</p><p>Fresno Grizzlies spokesman Paul Braverman said in a statement that the team was "devastated to learn" of the fan's death and that the team would "work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."</p><p>Tuesday night's competition came ahead of Saturday's World Taco Eating Championship to be held at Fresno's annual Taco Truck Throwdown. The team on Wednesday announced that it was canceling that taco-eating contest, though a "taco truck throwdown" featuring food trucks and musical entertainment would go ahead as planned.</p><p>Matthew Boylan, who watched Tuesday's taco eating contest from his seat in Section 105, told the Fresno Bee he quickly noticed Hutchings because "he was eating so fast compared to the other two (contestants)."</p><p>"It was like he'd never eaten before," Boylan said. "He was just shoving the tacos down his mouth without chewing."</p><hr><p><strong>READ MORE U.S. AND WORLD NEWS:</strong></p><ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-tioga-possibly-two-officers-shot">Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/florida-woman-sues-american-airlines-claims-she-and-her-comfort-dog-were-mistreated">Florida woman sues American Airlines, claims she and her comfort dog were mistreated</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/blind-woman-obtains-cosmtology-license-hopes-to-inspire-others">Blind woman obtains cosmetology license, hopes to inspire others</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-good-samaritan-breaks-window-to-rescue-baby-locked-in-hot-car-at-target-mother-arrested">Police: Good Samaritan breaks window to rescue baby locked in hot car at Target, mother arrested</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/spouse-of-texas-mass-shooting-victim-welcomes-all-to-funeral-1">Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral</a></li> </ul><hr><p>He said Hutchings collapsed and hit his face on a table about seven minutes into the contest, then fell to the ground. The eating contest ended immediately.</p><p>Competitive-eating contests have become major attractions at festivals and other events. Among the most popular is the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island, where Joey Chestnut this year's champion ate 71. More Fast Five Stories

K-9 dies days after cooling off in pond, deputies worried about blue-green algae

FCC wants to implement '988' as new suicide prevention hotline, similar to 911

White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/K_9_dies_days_after_cooling_off_in_pond_0_7596468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/K_9_dies_days_after_cooling_off_in_pond_0_7596468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/K_9_dies_days_after_cooling_off_in_pond_0_7596468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/K_9_dies_days_after_cooling_off_in_pond_0_7596468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/K_9_dies_days_after_cooling_off_in_pond_0_7596468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="K-9 dies days after cooling off in pond" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>K-9 dies days after cooling off in pond, deputies worried about blue-green algae</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Hall County Sheriff's K-9 died Tuesday and deputies have concerns after recent possible reports of toxic blue-green algae in ponds.</p><p>Gus was on duty with his handler when he dropped and couldn't hold his head up.</p><p>Deputies rushed him to the vet where he died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/fcc-wants-to-implement-988-as-new-suicide-prevention-hotline-similar-to-911" title="FCC wants to implement '988' as new suicide prevention hotline, similar to 911" data-articleId="424074415" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/FCC_wants_to_implement__988__as_new_suic_0_7596152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/FCC_wants_to_implement__988__as_new_suic_0_7596152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/FCC_wants_to_implement__988__as_new_suic_0_7596152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/FCC_wants_to_implement__988__as_new_suic_0_7596152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/FCC_wants_to_implement__988__as_new_suic_0_7596152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Federal Communications Commission wants to make the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline easier to reach with a new “988” number in place of the current 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FCC wants to implement '988' as new suicide prevention hotline, similar to 911</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Federal Communications Commission wants to make the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline easier to reach with a new “988” number in place of the current 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255).</p><p>A law passed last year required the FCC to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention, like 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. </p><p>The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau and Office of Economics and Analytics submitted a joint report to Congress on Wednesday. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/white-arkansas-woman-pulls-gun-on-4-black-teens-fundraising-door-to-door" title="White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door" data-articleId="424074291" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/Wife_of_Arkansas_jail_administrator_pull_0_7596355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police responding to reports of "suspicious persons" found the four children on the ground, with Jerri Kelly, who is white, standing over them holding a gun, Memphis TV station WMC reported" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 black teens fundraising door-to-door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The wife of an Arkansas jail administrator was arrested and charged with assault several days after police say she pulled a gun on four black teenagers who were going door to door to raise money for their high school football team.</p><p>Police in the eastern Arkansas city of Wynne, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, said the incident happened Aug. 7. Police responding to reports of "suspicious persons" found the four children on the ground, with Jerri Kelly, who is white, standing over them holding a gun, Memphis TV station WMC reported .</p><p>The officer let the children stand up, and they told him they had been selling discount cards to raise money for a school athletic program. Get the App Now! Most Recent

Cocoa Beach prohibits items on beach overnight

Autopsy released months after inmate dies while in custody

Deputies investigate shooting in Canaveral Groves

Eagles lose another backup QB, beat Jags 24-10 in preseason

Lake County shelter overrun with dogs data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-beach-lifeguards_1565925943960_7596588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-beach-lifeguards_1565925943960_7596588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-beach-lifeguards_1565925943960_7596588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-beach-lifeguards_1565925943960_7596588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cocoa Beach prohibits items on beach overnight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/autopsy-released-months-after-inmate-dies-while-in-custody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Anthony%20Fennick_1565926247218.jpg_7596593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Anthony%20Fennick_1565926247218.jpg_7596593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Anthony%20Fennick_1565926247218.jpg_7596593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Anthony%20Fennick_1565926247218.jpg_7596593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Anthony%20Fennick_1565926247218.jpg_7596593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Autopsy released months after inmate dies while in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-shooting-in-canaveral-groves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-shooting_1565925943921_7596587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-shooting_1565925943921_7596587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-shooting_1565925943921_7596587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-shooting_1565925943921_7596587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/cocoa-shooting_1565925943921_7596587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies investigate shooting in Canaveral Groves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/eagles-lose-another-backup-qb-beat-jags-24-10-in-preseason" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wide&#x20;receiver&#x20;Michael&#x20;Walker&#x20;&#x23;13&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Jacksonville&#x20;Jaguars&#x20;works&#x20;to&#x20;evade&#x20;the&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Eagles&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;quarter&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;preseason&#x20;NFL&#x20;game&#x20;at&#x20;TIAA&#x20;Bank&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Jacksonville&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Harry&#x20;Aaron&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eagles lose another backup QB, beat Jags 24-10 in preseason</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lake-county-shelter-overrun-with-dogs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lake-county-animal-shelter_1565922383113_7596187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lake-county-animal-shelter_1565922383113_7596187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lake-county-animal-shelter_1565922383113_7596187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lake-county-animal-shelter_1565922383113_7596187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lake-county-animal-shelter_1565922383113_7596187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lake County shelter overrun with dogs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 