Man dies 3 days after lightning strike on Florida beach
Posted Jul 25 2019 08:28PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-420325742" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A Florida man struck by lightning over the weekend has died.</p><p>Clearwater police say 32-year-old Garry Perks of New Port Richey died on Wednesday, three days after he and seven other people were injured by a lightning strike on Clearwater Beach.</p><p>Witnesses said people were moving off the beach when the lightning struck. The reports say people at a nearby restaurant dragged the injured indoors and began administering first aid as rain poured down.</p><p>According to the National Weather Service, Perks is the 10th person to die in the U.S. this year from a lightning strike, and the second in Florida. 