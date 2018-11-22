Man arrested after other passengers say he made anti-Semitic remarks on flight from DC to Atlanta

- A man was arrested after being alleged of making anti-Semitic remarks on a Delta Air Lines flight from Washington D.C. to Atlanta, according to police.

Officials say David Toaff was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct after airport officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport responded to a call for a disorderly person just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Atlanta police, Toaff was yelling and asking Jewish people onboard the plane to identify themselves while also making remarks about bombings to other passengers.

“Some passengers told police they interpreted the remarks as being anti-Semitic,” police said a news release.

Police say Toaff continued to cause a disturbance after the flight landed at the airport.

"Local law enforcement met flight 1822 (DCA-ATL) in Atlanta due to a customer's behavior onboard the flight,” Delta said in a statement.

Officials say when officers asked Toaff to calm down multiple times, he refused to do so and later resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody by the officers.

Video posted on Twitter showed the disruption and Toaff's arrest at the gate.