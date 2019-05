- Pancake lovers, heads up! $1 short stacks are available at IHOP on Tuesday.

IHOP is selling $1 short stacks Tuesday to help the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. All proceeds from the day will go to scholarships for the foundation.

We’ve got $1 short stacks today with all proceeds going to scholarships for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. pic.twitter.com/BpvQ8ZQt4P — IHOP (@IHOP) May 21, 2019





IHOP announced in a press release that in honor of Military Appreciation Month, they will complete a charitable giving campaign for the month of May. IHOP's goal is to raise $1 million to fund college scholarships and educational counseling for military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Every check at IHOP in the month of May allows customers to donate or purchase a $5 wall sticker with the proceeds going directly to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Other events are planned as well.

Visit the IHOP website to learn more about IHOP and the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation partnership.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.