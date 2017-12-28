Couple has slippery engagement on Rockefeller ice rink

- The holidays are a popular time of year to get engaged—especially underneath the world-famous Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. And this year, a couple's cute and clumsy engagement was caught on video.

It all happened on December 23, 2017. The video shows a man on his knee on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center. He holds out the ring and proposes. A crowd off-screen cheers.

His stunned beloved accepts, kisses him, and moments later is knocked off her feet—literally. Apparently, she loses her balance while leaning in for another kiss and tumbles to the ice, right on her butt.

The man holding the camera, Brian Skolar, skates over to her, offers a hand, and says, "You OK?"

The woman answers, "Help me up." The groom-to-be adds," You might want to help me, too!"

She quickly waved to the cheering crowd to let them know she was fine.