Gay penguins adopt egg after attempting to hatch stones at zoo
Posted Aug 14 2019 12:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 12:41PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gay penguins adopt egg after attempting to hatch stones at zoo&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/gay-penguins-adopt-egg-after-attempting-to-hatch-stones-at-zoo" data-title="Gay penguins adopt egg after attempting to hatch stones at zoo" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/gay-penguins-adopt-egg-after-attempting-to-hatch-stones-at-zoo" addthis:title="Gay penguins adopt egg after attempting to hatch stones at zoo"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423752945.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423752945");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423752945-423752189"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Taylan G&ouml;kalp/picture alliance via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Taylan Gökalp/picture alliance via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423752945-423752189" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Taylan G&ouml;kalp/picture alliance via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Taylan Gökalp/picture alliance via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423752945" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A gay penguin couple at Berlin Zoo has been given an egg to adopt after staff noticed their attempts to hatch stones.</p> <p>The two King penguins, Skipper and Ping, were given the egg last month, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/gay-penguins-adopt-egg-zoo">German news agency dpa reports</a>. The egg was from a female penguin at the zoo who had been unable to hatch her eggs for a number of years in a row.</p> <p>“Skipper and Ping want to become parents,” explained Zoo Berlin, in a tweet translated from German.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="de">Skipper und Ping wollen Eltern werden. Das gleichgeschlechtliche <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/K%C3%B6nigspinguin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Königspinguin</a>-Paar brütet nun ein Ei im <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZooBerlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZooBerlin</a> aus. Mehr dazu erfahrt ihr im <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Video?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Video</a>. <a href="https://t.co/GbMheEX06t">pic.twitter.com/GbMheEX06t</a></p> — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) <a href="https://twitter.com/zooberlin/status/1161277752202465280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>Zoo staff had noted signs that the two penguins wanted an egg and had been attempting to hatch fish and stones, according to the dpa report. Described as “exemplary parents,” the pair have been staying close to each other and protecting the egg from other penguins.</p> <p>Berlin Zoo spokesman Maximilian Jaeger told dpa that it is unclear whether the egg is fertilized, but if it is, then it would take 55 days for a baby penguin to emerge.</p> <p>The pair have become something of a sensation on social media.</p> <p>Homosexuality has been documented in a host of different animal species, such as Roy and Silo, the famous gay penguins at New York’s Central Park Zoo. After trying to incubate a rock, the two male chinstrap penguins successfully hatched and raised an adopted chick.</p> <p>Gay penguins have been known to steal eggs from straight birds in an attempt to become ‘fathers,’ according to The Telegraph.</p> <p>Last year, two gay male swans were taken to an animal reserve after attacking several people at an Austrian lake in an apparent attempt to protect their nest. Instead of an egg, the nest contained a colorful plastic cup, Nachrichten reports.</p> <p><em>Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers</em></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/gay-penguins-adopt-egg-zoo">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story423752945 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story423752945 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-423752945",i="relatedHeadlines-423752945",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > 