- Multiple license-free fishing days are being offered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) this June.

The FWC said on their website that people can fish license-free in saltwater on the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday on June. Those wanting to fish in freshwater can do so on the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday of June. On either of these weekends, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents.

They also said that license-free fishing days give people an opportunity to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license.

For more information on license-free fishing, visit the FWC website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.