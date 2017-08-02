< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Frontier Airlines giving away free flights to travelers with very specific last names
Posted Aug 08 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 11:29AM EDT data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/frontier-airlines-giving-away-free-flights-to-travelers-with-very-specific-last-names" data-title="Frontier Airlines giving away free flights to travelers with very specific last names" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/frontier-airlines-giving-away-free-flights-to-travelers-with-very-specific-last-names" addthis:title="Frontier Airlines giving away free flights to travelers with very specific last names"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422852701.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422852701");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422852701-335111228"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422852701-335111228" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/08/02/FRONTIER%20AIR%20WEB_1501672359240_3867020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422852701" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Bad news for anyone burdened with a surname that isn't "Green" or Greene."</p> <p>As part of <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/frontier-airlines-free-flights-green-greene">its “Green Week” celebrations</a>, Frontier Airlines has announced that anyone with the surname Green, or Greene, is eligible for a free domestic flight with the carrier.</p> <p>However, the offer comes with several caveats — the biggest being that eligible participants must depart for their one-way or round-trip flights on Aug. 13, 2019, and, if booking a round-trip flight, they must return by Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m.</p> <p>Greens, or Greenes, must also provide official documentation of their surnames, of course, and the offer does not extend to any family members who don’t share the name.</p> <p>Passengers deemed eligible will later be refunded – up to $400 – by Sept. 15, according to Frontier.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">To kick off Green Week, we’re doing a different giveaway each day. Today we are giving away $500 in Frontier Airlines vouchers to be used towards flights, seats, and/or baggage, and a Frontier swag bag full of sustainable goods. Click here to enter: <a href="https://t.co/KJptiec8ps">https://t.co/KJptiec8ps</a> <a href="https://t.co/xb2ZceOwGw">pic.twitter.com/xb2ZceOwGw</a></p> — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) <a href="https://twitter.com/FlyFrontier/status/1159151033764974595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>The promotion comes amid Frontier’s “Green Week” campaign, to highlight their efforts to become the most eco-friendly carrier in the U.S.</p> <p>“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines and allows Frontier to deliver not only the lowest fares but the most sustainable approach to flying,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines, in a press release. “We are proud to serve communities across the U.S. and understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment. We’re focused on lessening Frontier’s impact on the environment and continually search for innovative solutions and technology to achieve that.”</p> <p>To that end, Frontier also launched its “greenest flight” on Wednesday, from Denver to Greenville, S.C., on the Airbus A230neo, which the airline describes as “one of the most fuel-efficient” in the world. Passengers on the flight were served refreshments in eco-friendly packaging alongside compostable cups and napkins, and Frontier said it planted “enough trees” to offset the flight’s carbon footprint.</p> <p>More details on Frontier’s “Green” or “Greene” giveaway can be found at the airline’s website. More Fast Five Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Posing with octopus on face sends Washington woman to hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Washington woman, hoping an octopus on the face would make for a prize-winning photo, instead wound up with something she never expected: a faceful of pain and a trip to the hospital.</p><p>Jamie Bisceglia told Fox News on Wednesday that she was participating in a fishing derby in the South Sound near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge last Friday when a group of men in the competition snagged an octopus.</p><p>Bisceglia, 45, of Fox Island, on Wednesday recalled asking the men for the juvenile Pacific octopus they'd snagged, saying, “I’d like to eat it for dinner.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/golden-retriever-that-weighed-173-pounds-looks-like-a-new-dog-after-shedding-100-pounds-in-a-year" title="Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year" data-articleId="422794714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kai is an 11-year-old golden retriever who has undergone an incredible weight loss journey." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In just one year, an 11-year-old golden retriever named Kai has undergone the kind of transformation that seems nearly impossible. When Pam Heggie brought him home, Kai weighed in at a whopping 173 pounds.</p><p>He’s lost 100 pounds since.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/plans-for-outdoor-snow-park-in-pasco-county-move-forward" title="Plans for outdoor snow park in Pasco County move forward" data-articleId="422846179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Snow_park_permits_approved_by_Pasco_Co__0_7580079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Snow_park_permits_approved_by_Pasco_Co__0_7580079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Snow_park_permits_approved_by_Pasco_Co__0_7580079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Snow_park_permits_approved_by_Pasco_Co__0_7580079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/07/Snow_park_permits_approved_by_Pasco_Co__0_7580079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Snow is coming to Pasco County. The Board of County Commissioners just approved a permit for a snow amusement park to be built in a rural part of Dade City. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plans for outdoor snow park in Pasco County move forward</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Snow is coming to Pasco County. 