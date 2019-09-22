< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429872598" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429872598" data-article-version="1.0">Football fan who requested beer money on TV reveals he's raised $820G for children's charity</h1> </header> Football fan who requested beer money on TV reveals he's raised $820G for children's charity addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/football-fan-who-requested-beer-money-on-tv-reveals-he-s-raised-820g-for-children-s-charity" addthis:title="Football fan who requested beer money on TV reveals he's raised $820G for children's charity"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429872598.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429872598");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429872598-429872568"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429872598-429872568" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/fox%20news_football%20fan%20who%20requested%20beer%20money_092219_1569174898475.png_7670701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> simple request for beer money on TV has ended up turning into a massive fundraising haul -- reaching more than $800,000 for a children's hospital in Iowa.</p> <p>Football fan Carson King was at ESPN's College Game Day when he held up a sign asking for enough money to cover a case of beer, and displaying his username on the payment app Venmo. After he received a flood of donations into his Venmo account, he decided to take that money -- along with matching donations from Anheuser Busch and Venmo -- and donate it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.</p> <p>On Saturday, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/media/football-fan-beer-money-children-charity-fundraising">he told "Fox & Friends"</a> he had accumulated more than $800,000 for charity. "So, right now, with matched contributions, we're over $822,000," he said.</p> <p>Before receiving the influx of cash, King admitted his mother wasn't too impressed about his stunt. King, on Saturday, said she was initially hesitant about him requesting beer money on national television.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/CarsonKing2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarsonKing2</a> this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired.<br /> <br /> We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. <a href="https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg">https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg</a></p> — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) <a href="https://twitter.com/BuschBeer/status/1174000264598216707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>"My mom heard the idea and she's like, 'Oh my gosh, my son's going to be on national television asking for beer money' -- you know, proud mom moment," King said sarcastically. "I think it turned into her being okay with it at this point," he added.</p> <p>King went on to explain why he was donating the funds to the children's hospital in Iowa.</p> <p>"I mean, children's hospitals, they do so much for everyone around the country -- the Stead family, obviously they're revolutionary in what they do," he said, referring to the hospital's namesake.</p> <p>"They do such great work with all the kids and all of their families ... obviously, anything you can do to help the kids, you have to do."</p> <p>Anheuser Busch rewarded King's good deed by creating a beer can with his face on it and sending him a year's supply of Busch light packaged in those cans.</p> <p><em>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/media/football-fan-beer-money-children-charity-fundraising">FOXNEWS.com</a>.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/girl-8-who-opened-lemonade-stand-for-st-jude-while-battling-leukemia-is-now-cancer-free" title="Girl, 8, who opened lemonade stand for St. Jude while battling leukemia is now cancer free" data-articleId="429892444" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Girl__8__who_opened_lemonade_stand_for_S_0_7670751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Girl__8__who_opened_lemonade_stand_for_S_0_7670751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Girl__8__who_opened_lemonade_stand_for_S_0_7670751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Girl__8__who_opened_lemonade_stand_for_S_0_7670751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Girl__8__who_opened_lemonade_stand_for_S_0_7670751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother from Virginia can rest easy knowing her 8-year-old daughter triumphed over cancer, all while raising $5,807.15 on her own for St. Jude from a lemonade stand she opened." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 8, who opened lemonade stand for St. Jude while battling leukemia is now cancer free</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother from Virginia can rest easy knowing her 8-year-old daughter triumphed over cancer, all while raising $5,807.15 on her own for St. Jude from a lemonade stand she opened.</p><p>Ellee Large’s mother posted frequent updates on the status of her daughter’s battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which she was diagnosed with in January 2017.</p><p>Ellee’s mom posted her latest update Sept. 18, sharing that her daughter was officially cancer free.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/missing-camp-pendleton-marine-found-safe-at-texas-rest-stop-1" title="Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found safe at Texas rest stop" data-articleId="429892514" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/job%20wallace%20marine_1569102985931.jpg_7669988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/job%20wallace%20marine_1569102985931.jpg_7669988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/job%20wallace%20marine_1569102985931.jpg_7669988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/job%20wallace%20marine_1569102985931.jpg_7669988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/job%20wallace%20marine_1569102985931.jpg_7669988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Job Wallace&nbsp;(Courtesy: Stacy Wallace)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found safe at Texas rest stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U.S. Marine believed to have left Arizona for California's Camp Pendleton never arrived, but was found days later at a Texas rest area, unharmed.</p><p>Lance Cpl. Job Wallace was taken into custody Saturday night by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other law enforcement officers at a rest area in Navarro County, according to a NCIS statement cited by The San Diego Union-Tribune.</p><p>The 20-year-old had last been seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday night, his mother, Stacy Wallace, said. He was due back at Camp Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.</p> </div> He was due back at Camp Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/student-10-calls-911-to-report-drunken-school-bus-driver-in-washington-state" title="Student, 10, calls 911 to report drunken school bus driver in Washington state" data-articleId="429891885" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Student, 10, calls 911 to report drunken school bus driver in Washington state</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 06:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Washington state school bus driver was arrested after dropping off a 10-year-old student who called 911 and said "she was drunk," according to a report.</p><p>Catherine Maccarone, 48, was pulled over by cops after the boy's call Sept. 12. She was given a breathalyzer test and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, KGW-TV reported Saturday.</p><p>"Umm yes hello my mom isn't talking because she doesn't speak English but we just got off the bus me and my friend," the fifth-grader is heard telling the 911 operator, according to the station. "And on bus 8 there's a bus driver, Catherine, she was drunk."</p> </div> She was given a breathalyzer test and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, KGW-TV reported Saturday.</p><p>"Umm yes hello my mom isn't talking because she doesn't speak English but we just got off the bus me and my friend," the fifth-grader is heard telling the 911 operator, according to the station. 