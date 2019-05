- A shark and gator were spotted in the same creek by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

They tweeted on Sunday that a shark and gator were both spotted in the Lake Forest Creek off East University Avenue. However, they said that the shark, which was about five-foot, five-inches long, was caught elsewhere and dumped there.

Nonetheless, they described this as the "most Florida call of the week."

Don’t worry - Lake Forest Creek (off East University Avenue) isn’t shark-infested...this 5 1/2 footer was caught elsewhere and dumped. Deputies responded - just in case. pic.twitter.com/xpCXV9tCNq — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) May 20, 2019

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.