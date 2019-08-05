SYRACUSE, N.Y. (FOX 5 DC) - A little boy’s muscles began to tighten at the water park and that is when his friends quickly came to the rescue.

Jeffrey Mackey, 6, was born with cerebral palsy and one of the obstacles he faces is tightening of the muscles. On one particular day at the water park, his legs began to stiffen, making it difficult to walk. But luckily Jeffrey has two great pals he can depend on.

In a heartwarming viral video posted to Twitter by Mikaila Ryan, his older sister, two friends ran to little Jeffrey’s aid. As the little girl on his right helped guide him up a ramp, another little boy seen running to Jeffrey’s left side takes a hold of his other hand. And hand-in-hand the pint-sized Musketeers made their way to the water slide.