Orlando, Florida.
Jun 04 2019
Jun 04 2019
This may just break your heart.
Police in Salem, New Hampshire said that a fawn was recently found crying next to its deceased mother that had reportedly been hit and killed by a car.
Jun 04 2019
Jun 04 2019
Alligators seem to be popping up more often on beaches on the east coast lately, but one North Carolina woman saw two at the same time enjoying a day in the sun!
JoAnn Groeger was visiting North Topsail Beach on Saturday. While taking a stroll, she spotted an approximately 3-foot alligator laying in the sand. Moments later, she was shocked to see an estimated 10-foot alligator headed for the surf!
Jun 04 2019
Jun 04 2019
Officials in Tennessee have issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 11-month-old girl.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 11-month-old Rose Graham is with her biological father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.
Roscoe Graham is reportedly suicidal and in possession of a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.