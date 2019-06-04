Alligators seem to be popping up more often on beaches on the east coast lately, but one North Carolina woman saw two at the same time enjoying a day in the sun!

JoAnn Groeger was visiting North Topsail Beach on Saturday. While taking a stroll, she spotted an approximately 3-foot alligator laying in the sand. Moments later, she was shocked to see an estimated 10-foot alligator headed for the surf!