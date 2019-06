PHOTO: Sean Joseph PHOTO: Sean Joseph

- A ten-foot tiger shark was reeled in from a Florida beach by a group of fishermen on Monday.

Sean Joseph and his friends were at North Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday when they caught what they believed to be a ten-foot tiger shark weighing between four to five hundred pounds. The shark was released back into the wild after catching.

Sean told Fox 35 that he and his friends go every Monday to fish for sharks. They have caught two since the beginning of May. "It really doesn't get sharky until the beginning of May to the end of June," he said.

Sean also told Fox 35 that the tiger shark was on their bucket list for catches. "We have been wanting this for years."

The whole video of the shark catch can be seen below.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.