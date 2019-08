- First responders from the agencies that responded to a plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. were given free tickets to a NASCAR race.

According to the Carter County Tennessee Sheriff's Office, NASCAR gave free tickets to the agencies that responded to the crash on Thursday. They attended the weekend's NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Earnhardt Jr., was expected to commentate.

The retired NASCAR driver was taken to the hospital on Thursday after the plane he was in crashed at an airport in Tennessee. His wife and their daughter were also on board when it crashed. They were all taken to a hospital and are said to be okay.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

