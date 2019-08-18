The retired NASCAR driver was taken to the hospital on Thursday after the plane he was in crashed at an airport in Tennessee. His wife and their daughter were also on board when it crashed. They were all taken to a hospital and are said to be okay.
I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019
A Florida woman was furious after her dog — who went to the groomer for a simple maintenance appointment — returned with floppy pink ears and neon green eyebrows.
Graziella Puleo, of Lake Worth, said she dropped off her dog at Amore’s Pet Salon Dog Grooming Day Care Boarding Spa recently and returned nine hours later to find her goldendoodle with a totally different appearance — and a possible infection.
"I almost cried,” Puleo told The Palm Beach Post in an article published Saturday.
Members of the St. Petersburg Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.
Police said Ares had to be put down during surgery on Friday night for Bloat, the agency announced through its Facebook page. The 8-year-old dog had been loyally serving the city since 2013, alongside his handler, Officer Vasquez.
"Together, Officer Vazquez and Ares have chased, sniffed out and arrested over 300 criminals," police wrote.
Richard Williams, an Oscar-winning animator whose work on the bouncing cartoon bunny in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" helped blur the boundaries between the animated world and our own, has died in England. He was 86.
Williams had cancer but he "was still animating and writing till the day he died," according to his daughter Natasha Sutton Williams.
Williams' career straddled the "Golden Age of Animation," which petered out between the 1950s and 1960s, and the rise of computer-assisted animation in the 1990s.