Fire breaks out at United Bank in Fairfax

May 02 2018

Video Posted: May 02 2018 05:04PM EDT

Updated: May 02 2018 05:58PM EDT

FAIRFAX, Va. - Firefighters in Fairfax County say a fire that broke out at a United Bank in Fairfax is under control, officials say.

The bank is located in the 13000 block of Fair Lakes Shopping Center.

 

There have been a rash of fires that have broken out across the D.C. region on Wednesday. Fairfax County firefighters have also been working to put out heavy fires in two neighborhoods less than two miles apart in Centreville.

Firefighters in Prince George's County in Maryland responded to a large fire in Lanham where several townhouses under construction caught on fire.

