Fire breaks out at United Bank in Fairfax

- Firefighters in Fairfax County say a fire that broke out at a United Bank in Fairfax is under control, officials say.

The bank is located in the 13000 block of Fair Lakes Shopping Center.

Units on scene 13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center for a fire at bank. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/5mfpfOleiZ — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 2, 2018

There are a lot of bystanders at the Fair Lakes Shopping Center fire. Please remember to keep a safe distance to stay safe and let the firefighters get the fire out as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/Ev6yt6mreB — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 2, 2018

There have been a rash of fires that have broken out across the D.C. region on Wednesday. Fairfax County firefighters have also been working to put out heavy fires in two neighborhoods less than two miles apart in Centreville.

Firefighters in Prince George's County in Maryland responded to a large fire in Lanham where several townhouses under construction caught on fire.