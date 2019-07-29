< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Father, sons reel in over 2,000 pounds of Goliath grouper: 'The catch of a lifetime' src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> The family reeled in over 2,000 pounds of fish over the course of the day. (Robert Poirier) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%203_072919_1564415260852.jpg_7556534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420854069-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Robert Poirier_fishing 3_072919_1564415260852.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%201_072919_1564415257960.jpg_7556532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420854069-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Robert Poirier_fishing 1_072919_1564415257960.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%202_072919_1564415258077.jpg_7556533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420854069-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Robert Poirier_fishing 2_072919_1564415258077.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-420854069-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%203_072919_1564415260852.jpg_7556534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The family reeled in over 2,000 pounds of fish over the course of the day. (Robert Poirier)" title="Robert Poirier_fishing 3_072919_1564415260852.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The family reeled in over 2,000 pounds of fish over the course of the day. (Robert Poirier)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%201_072919_1564415257960.jpg_7556532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Max caught a 9-foot, 250-pound hammerhead shark in April, kicking off the brothers' desire to catch massive fish. (Robert Poirier)" title="Robert Poirier_fishing 1_072919_1564415257960.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Max caught a 9-foot, 250-pound hammerhead shark in April, kicking off the brothers' desire to catch massive fish. (Robert Poirier)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%202_072919_1564415258077.jpg_7556533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Robert Poirier and his sons used rods and hand-lining techniques to reel in the massive fish. (Robert Poirier)" title="Robert Poirier_fishing 2_072919_1564415258077.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Robert Poirier and his sons used rods and hand-lining techniques to reel in the massive fish. (Robert Poirier)" title="Robert Poirier_fishing 3_072919_1564415260852.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%201_072919_1564415257960.jpg_7556532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Max caught a 9-foot, 250-pound hammerhead shark in April, kicking off the brothers' desire to catch massive fish. (Robert Poirier)" title="Robert Poirier_fishing 1_072919_1564415257960.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Robert%20Poirier_fishing%202_072919_1564415258077.jpg_7556533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Robert Poirier and his sons used rods and hand-lining techniques to reel in the massive fish. (Robert Poirier)" title="Robert Poirier_fishing 2_072919_1564415258077.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/father-sons-reel-in-over-2-000-pounds-of-goliath-grouper-the-catch-of-a-lifetime-" data-title="Father, sons reel in 2K+ pounds of Goliath grouper" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/father-sons-reel-in-over-2-000-pounds-of-goliath-grouper-the-catch-of-a-lifetime-" addthis:title="Father, sons reel in 2K+ pounds of Goliath grouper" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/fast-five/father-sons-reel-in-over-2-000-pounds-of-goliath-grouper-the-catch-of-a-lifetime-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420854069" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A friendly competition between two brothers led to a massive fishing haul for one Atlanta family.</p> <p>A father and his two sons recently set out for a fishing trip near West Palm Beach, Fla., and ended up reeling in what the dad described as “<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/great-outdoors/father-sons-goliath-grouper-lifetime">multiple catches of a lifetime</a>.”</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0D1vogAcu0/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0D1vogAcu0/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0D1vogAcu0/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0D1vogAcu0/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">We caught a ton of Goliath Groupers yesterday with @blacktiph and @slobcityinc . Actually we caught over a ton. 7 Goliath - 2,250 total lbs, 321 lb average. Couldn't have been a better fishing trip, plus nobody got seasick. #fishing #slobcitycharters #palmbeach #westpalmbeach #blacktiph #prouddad #poirierboys #goliathgrouper #jewfish #southfloridafishing #floridasportfishing #noseasickness #bigfish</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/roberthpoirier/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Robert Poirier</a> (@roberthpoirier) on <time datetime="2019-07-18T13:36:05+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jul 18, 2019 at 6:36am PDT</time></p> </div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p> </p> <p>It all started back in April, when Robert Poirier took his two sons out for a fishing trip in the Sunshine State. The older son, Max, caught a 9-foot, 250-pound hammerhead shark during the excursion — and his brother Brendan decided that he had to catch a massive fish too. So in July the crew went out on another fishing trip, where the younger boy reeled in a slightly larger hammerhead.</p> <p>Little did Robert know what he had started.</p> <p>With both brothers hooked, the Poirier family took another trip in hopes of catching more massive fish, booking a trip with Slob City Charters out of Riviera Beach, Fla., with Captain Carl Torresson and guide Josh Jorgensen.</p> <p>Off the coast of West Palm Beach, they threw their bait – 10 to 15 pound bonita fish – into the water, and they soon found themselves in a unique situation.</p> <p>“We had 20 to 30 goliath groupers under the boat and 10 to 15 sharks circling the boat,” Robert told Fox News. “To have that many around the boat. It was unusual.”</p> <p>He posted several photos of the massive fish to Instagram, where they were met with astonishment.</p> <p>Using both rods and hand-lining techniques, they pulled in an estimated 2,225 pounds of fish. Brendan alone reeled in two goliaths, one weighing 300 and another weighing 375. Max, too, caught a 250 pounder and a 300 pounder.</p> <p>Robert's catches took the cake, however, as he nabbed a goliaths weighing 350 and 400-pounds, respectively.</p> <p>“It was the catch of a lifetime, and we had several in one day,” he said.</p> <p>All of the fish were released back to the waters. Some of the fish had hooks in their mouths from previous fishermen, which the father and sons took the time to remove.</p> <p>“It was a pretty crazy day and one full of memories,” Robert recalled.</p> <p>As far as the brothers are concerned, they’re now even.</p> <p>“They keep asking when we’re going to go again,” the dad laughed. “We’ll be back. Can we top this? We’ll try.”</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/great-outdoors/father-sons-goliath-grouper-lifetime">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/deputies-search-for-teen-that-allegedly-urinated-on-shelf-at-walmart-in-porter-mcso" title="Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO" data-articleId="421019802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a video surfaced on social media of a group of teens at a Walmart in Porter. Video shows one of the teens urinating on a shelf near the beverage aisle.</p><p>Deputies say they were called after the video began circulating online. The incident happened on Saturday at a store located at 23561 US-59, and the teens also tried to steal a case of beer.</p><p>The group was stopped by loss prevention as they attempted to leave the store, but were let go. It is unknown at the time that one of the suspects urinated on the shelf.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/author-of-religious-bestseller-i-kissed-dating-goodbye-says-hes-not-christian-is-getting-divorce" title="Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce" data-articleId="421020335" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""I am not a Christian," Harris wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In 1997, Joshua Harris published his famous, “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” an evangelical bestseller which argued that dating should be avoided altogether because it was the best way to practice abstinence from premarital sex. It also argued that modern dating was a fast track to divorce.</p><p>Harris announced in an Instagram post Saturday that not only are he and his wife of 21 years getting divorced, he also doesn’t consider himself Christian anymore after a fundamental change in his beliefs. The post also served as an apology to those he feels he has wronged through pushing the ideals of “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” including the LGBTQ+ community that he once vehemently denounced as immoral and sinful.</p><p>“I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus,” Harris wrote in the post. “The popular phrase for this is ‘deconstruction,’ the biblical phrase is ‘falling away.’ By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/pretty-penny-check-your-couch-cushions-these-pennies-could-be-worth-as-much-as-200000" title="Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000" data-articleId="421006794" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Most pennies are only worth one cent, but there are a few coveted ones in circulation that could be worth as much as $200,000." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The next time you get change, you might want to check if there are any valuable pennies among your coins because some could be worth $200,000 or more.</p><p>There ate seven types of pennies that might be worth a chunk of change, according to CNBC . Some of those pennies are bronze instead of zinc, while others have misprints or misalignments with lettering.</p><p>Be on the lookout for these pennies:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! 