'Extreme cut-out' jeans sell for $168, draw mixed reactions

- Just when we thought that “buttless jeans,” "thong jeans" and "show stopping" denim thongs were behind us, a retailer is making headlines yet again for a pair of high-priced and barely-there denim pants.

On May 1, Carmar Denim’s “Extreme Cut Out Jean” made waves on Twitter for its $168 price tag — and its wildly revealing look.

The Los Angeles-based brand described the jeans as featuring a "relax fit, high rise" with "large statement cutouts on front and back.”

Twitter users, naturally, had much to say about them.

Surely there are cheaper ways to look like an idiot? https://t.co/R6cvbpCE3U — Lorraine Murphy (@LorRadioMurphy) May 2, 2018

Please somebody tell me this is a joke shop and there aren't people dumb enough to pay $168 for this. #carmar https://t.co/5Ou49oWkqY — Gaming Dad (@Gamin_Dad) April 28, 2018

